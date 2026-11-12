Western District of Washington Halts Defense in Immigration Habeas Cases

U.S. Attorney Charles Floyd announces staffing shortages prevent the Western District of Washington from defending all immigration habeas corpus cases, leaving judges to rule without government opposition.

Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Floyd of the Western District of Washington has officially notified federal courts that his office can no longer afford to defend every immigration detainee in habeas corpus petitions. In a formal letter delivered to U.S. District Judge David Estudillo on Monday, Floyd detailed a critical breakdown in prosecutorial capacity caused by an overwhelming influx of legal filings. This administrative pivot means the government will withdraw its legal representation in a significant number of cases, effectively allowing judges to issue rulings without any opposition from federal prosecutors. The decision marks a dramatic shift in how the federal government interacts with the judicial process regarding individuals held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Resource Strains and Legal Mechanism

Floyd explicitly stated that the volume of habeas corpus cases has initiated protracted litigation that consumes disproportionate amounts of prosecutorial energy. He explained to Judge Estudillo that these complex cases require numerous hearings, extensive briefings, and the filing of complex motions that drain essential resources. Consequently, the office is forced to conserve its remaining staff by declining to assume responsibility for providing a defense on behalf of respondents in many of these matters. The backlog has severely impacted the government's ability to respond to these immigration petitions and has simultaneously prevented prosecutors from handling other unrelated civil litigation. Floyd noted that he did not specify the exact number of cases that would be affected by this new policy, but emphasized that the impact would be widespread across the district.

Also read DOJ to stop defending ICE in 'many' detention cases

Broader Federal Immigration Context

This local decision reflects a national struggle within the federal judiciary regarding the processing of immigration detainees. U.S. border czar Tom Homan recently told Fox News that courts are currently weighed down by approximately 85,000 immigration habeas cases. The sheer volume of these petitions has created significant frustration for administration officials who view the judicial process as a bottleneck in their enforcement strategies. Federal judges and civil rights advocates have also expressed deep concern, arguing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has trampled on individual rights during this period of intensified enforcement. The legal landscape is further complicated by ongoing disputes over bond hearings, a question currently before the U.S. Supreme Court regarding whether immigrants living in the U.S. have a right to a hearing to determine if they should remain detained while challenging deportation.

Advertisement

Judicial Outcomes and Future Implications

Historical data indicates that judges have frequently ruled against the administration in cases filed by tens of thousands of detainees who allege unlawful detention. The Supreme Court is currently considering whether it violates federal law to detain immigrants, including those living in the U.S. illegally, without providing a bond hearing. Most appeals courts that have examined this issue have found that such detention violates federal law, creating a direct conflict with other judicial rulings. As the Western District of Washington withdraws its defense in these cases, judges are left to decide these matters based solely on the arguments presented by the detainees. This development could lead to a surge in favorable rulings for detainees, further straining the federal immigration enforcement apparatus. The move signals a new phase in the legal battle over detainee rights, where the government's absence may force judicial intervention to protect legal protections previously contested by federal authorities.