After an almost three-year slump, China’s luxury market is showing signs of recovery. Western brands need to act quickly by rationalizing distribution, localizing output, and planning for the future to increase relevance.

Western luxury in China has hit serious roadblocks in recent years. The old approach of opening stores and investing in top-down marketing is now ineffective, as local consumers look elsewhere for authenticity and clear value propositions.

And so, the brands that rise to the challenge by localizing their output, optimizing distribution, and adapting to China’s new consumer will be best placed when the market recovers.

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“I think the relationship between Chinese consumers and Western brands is undergoing a significant shift,” says Cherry Xu, founder of Shanghai-based fashion-art foundation Cheruby. “Younger generations no longer automatically associate Western origins or heritage with greater value. ”revealed that China’s luxury market is taking longer to stabilize than hoped. According to Bain’s report released early this year, the mainland Chinese personal luxury market contracted 3-5% in 2025.

And although it displayed signs of recovery in the second half of the year, fashion, specifically, is still struggling.

“There have been quite a few store closures, and I think the mood is unsupportive of luxury,” Goldman Sachs luxury analyst Erwan Rambourg “The third quarter brought a more challenging Chinese consumer backdrop with a ‘feel-good’ factor deteriorating at the very beginning of the quarter,”was growing in Greater China, but is now broadly flat year-on-year following the Q3 results due to a decline in traffic.declined 8% in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. CEO Luca de Meo said in a statement that “delivering our action plan in China” will help the group to restore momentum.

At “Weaker consumer confidence, slower economic growth, and heightened price sensitivity are weighing on discretionary spending, following more than a decade in which China was a key driver of global luxury growth,”in China by embracing their native understanding of Chinese cultural sensibilities and offering better value for money, as consumers show heightened price sensitivity — a big drag on the discretionary spending that once drove major growth for global luxury players. Local brands are especially well placed to adapt to the rising “Guochao” movement, which incorporates traditional Chinese style elements into contemporary styles.

Additionally, Western luxury brands must increasingly compete with a shift in China’s premium consumption. China International Capital Corporation’s vice president Liwei Hou reports that overall tenant sales at Chinese high-end malls outperformed luxury brand growth in 2025 and 2026.

“Sportswear and affordable brands , as well as Chinese brands , and fine dining have been the star performers in these high-end malls,” she says. “A crisis of luxury is an opportunity for others. Proactive changes are needed.

” Until Western brands audit their approach — a time-consuming and complex process — domestic Chinese brands may continue to capture market share, analysts agree, capitalizing on the cost-effective manufacturing infrastructure at their fingertips, which makes room for bigger margins. For starters, Western brands must adapt to the leading consumer. Experts agree that the commercial backbone for luxury brands in China is the established millennial and Gen X clients, particularly for bigger-ticket purchases.

In Bain’s 2025 report on China’s personal luxury goods market, the firm found that consumer motivations for buying luxury had shifted away from signaling status to a more refined appreciation and discernment.

“The Chinese consumer hasn’t stopped spending. They’ve stopped overpaying for a logo. Status has moved from visible wealth to taste, craft, and wellbeing,” says Jonathan Travers-Smith, CEO of Hotpot, an agency bringing Western brands into East Asian markets. Brands must demonstrate real craft, a credible story and prices that feel earned, Travers-Smith advises.

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“Some Western houses have priced their way out of that conversation, raising prices year after year while the in-store experience stayed the same. ” In addition, he argues, brands should halt price hikes and invest in clienteling.

“The industry has spent a lot of time talking about creativity and marketing, but I think the bigger challenge is rebuilding a sense of value,” says Thomas Chauvet, Citi’s head of luxury goods research. Simply lowering prices is not the answer, he believes. Rather, brands must develop stronger products, better assortments, greater differentiation, and a clearer reason for consumers to buy. , confirmed CEO Joshua Schulman on the investor call earlier this month.

Greater China’s retail growth grew in Q2 of fiscal 2026, carried by local spending. This followed a 9% climb in Q1.

“We clearly understand that the market in China is challenging right now,” said Schulman. “That said, we are pleased with our outperformance in a dynamic market. And this has been going on for several quarters. ” The brand, he revealed, had risen to the challenge over the last two years, aligning pricing with consumer expectations — aware that globally, and in China especially, consumers were fatigued by exorbitant price points.

“This was a historic positioning that we had,” said Schulman. “And coming back to this sweet spot in the luxury market has been a priority for us. We see that this is resonating strongly with our Chinese consumers. ” The Western brands that are performing have renewed desire through fresh ideas, centered on experiences, travel, beauty and wellness, not just novelty for novelty’s sake.

“Creative leadership is central to this process. Matthieu Blazy’s appointment at Chanel offers an example of how a new creative direction can introduce a fresh perspective to an established house and generate renewed consumer interest,” says Julio Ng, co-founder of brand development consultancy 2034. It’s understood thatearlier this month that China sales remained strong in Q2, increasing more than 35%, bolstered by store sales as well as distribution expansion.

Its output remains rooted in premium American style that’s more affordable than most luxury players, resonating with value-conscious Chinese consumers.

“What Chanel and Ralph Lauren do particularly well is that they both have a very distinct sense of world-building,” says Xu. “Chanel has established a cultural presence beyond fashion through art, cinema, and creative expression, while Ralph Lauren offers an entire lifestyle and aesthetic universe.

” She argues that both remain true to their identities while creating different entry points into their worlds, noting that brands wanting to build lasting brand value need a clear identity, compelling products, and a consistent creative vision. Calvin Wang, a luxury and retail consultant, is dubbing it the shift to “rational indulgence”. He explains that VICs should be respected as connoisseurs.

“Approach clients with the understanding that they often know more and have seen more than the brand’s frontline staff,” he says. Wang encourages a focus on UHNWIs to handle the K-shaped economy, where the top end of the economy grows, but the lower end lags as inequalities widen.

However, he still recommends maintaining connections to upper-middle-class consumers by offering products of demonstrable quality and longevity.

“When it comes to what brands can control, I think that the focus has to be on reigniting product desirability, so investing in marketing and in innovative retail experience should be the priority,” says Carole Madjo, luxury goods analyst at Barclays. In the past, international brands have struggled to land a successful localization strategy in China, often oversimplifying the process.

“A China strategy cannot simply be an adaptation of global marketing materials,” says Olivia Chen, co-founder of Shanghai-based brand agency 2034. “Local teams need sufficient understanding of the brand, as well as the authority to make decisions that respond to the market. At the same time, local activity needs to remain aligned with the brand’s international positioning. ” Chen sees it as a balancing act.

If a Western brand becomes too localized, it loses the qualities that first made it attractive — that is, what the brand represents beyond China.

“With the increasingly global circulation of information and culture, younger generations are developing their own sensibilities and identities at the intersection of global culture and local experience,” says Xu. “Rather than approaching Chinese consumers as a distinctly separate audience, brands are engaging with individuals who have both a global cultural perspective and their own local experiences. I think this is changing the way we understand localization. ” Burberry’s localization approach?

“Combining our British luxury heritage with locally relevant product and storytelling,” said Schulman on the brand’s most recent investor call. “In the second quarter, we had capsule collections for Chinese Valentine’s Day, and we also had a localized activation with China National Geography. All of those show our appreciation for and understanding of the local customer. ” To this day, major brands still produce red-colored Lunar New Year collections.

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But they should “avoid superficial ‘Guochao’ tokenism,” warns Wang.

“Designing literal Chinese-themed capsules — such as applying zodiac animals or traditional calligraphy onto Western silhouettes — frequently reads as opportunistic and patronizing. Chinese luxury consumers already look to domestic designers for authentic cultural expression. ” Equally, brands must develop strong strategies beyond local celebrity endorsements and seasonal campaigns. Travers-Smith takes a hardline on this.

“Listen before you spend. Go deep into Xiaohongshu and Douyin for insights into how consumers actually talk about your category, your product, and competitors,” he says.

“Build one or two cultural moments a year that are made in China — not adapted for China. ” He also encourages empowering an on-the-ground China digital team to make decisions, embrace faster content cycles, and cater content based on different market needs across cities. For a Western luxury house, Burberry is outperforming in the China market thanks to effective localization. Pictured: Actor Wu Lei.

Travers-Smith pinpoints a big misconception that Chinese social media is a channel for pushing campaigns. The reality?

“It’s where consumers decide what to buy, and Xiaohongshu is a search engine for taste. Building beautifully polished brand-owned content should be the second priority after ensuring your brand is communicated through UGC from influencers and key opinion leaders . ” As for product assortment and store networks, brands should streamline, Bismuth recommends. This means closing underperforming stores, moving away from promotional activity, and slowing down on retail expansion.

This shift is already underway. Louis Vuitton, Dior, Loro Piana, and Tiffany opened new flagship stores in Tier-1 cities while scaling back presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations over recent years. Nonetheless, some insiders favor a more selective approach over a blanket Tier-1-only strategy. One core takeaway experts agree on: treat China as a continent made up of several unique territories.

Western companies must also take stock of their wholesale and direct-to-consumer networks.

“Brands need people who understand their positioning and can represent them in a way that supports their long-term ambitions,” says Chen. “China is a complex market to navigate, and a brand’s reputation can be affected by how and where its products are sold. ” The Chinese DTC landscape is fundamentally different from the rest of the world’s.

Discovery, communication, and client relationships are built predominantly on platforms like WeChat’s mini-programs and Tmall Luxury Pavilion .

“Brands must focus on connecting and aligning the distinct strengths of each platform to create a seamless consumer journey,” says Wang. Because of the macro downturn and the growing maturity of a relatively new major market, analysts struggle to outline a recovery timeline for Western luxury in China. One thing is clear: brands should not wait it out.

“The slump might be cyclical, but the change in behavior is structural,” says Travers-Smith. “Property wealth isn’t coming back to 2021 levels, and the consumer who learned to buy less and better isn’t going to unlearn it. ” The smartest players will address issues the boom hid and strategize for potential market disruptors.

“For 2027, watch AI. Assistants like Doubao and Qwen are becoming the first place people ask what to buy,” warns Travers-Smith.

“If your brand isn’t described accurately and favorably in those answers, you’re invisible at the moment of consideration. ” In the mid to long-term, luxury houses should also ramp up their knowledge and insights on Chinese Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

“ are expected to become important pillars for businesses in 10-20 years, and it is never too early to start understanding them and interacting with them,” says Hou. Even today, the Gen Z contingent might not drive direct revenue, but they can give brands cultural relevance. China’s Gen Z isn’t a core consumer yet, but Western brands should continue to court the group. Pictured: Actor Wang Yibo.

“I would love to see more brands move beyond cultural marketing and towards cultural production. This could mean building long-term relationships with local artists, designers, and independent cultural institutions, supporting research, commissioning new work, and encouraging cross-disciplinary exchanges,” says Xu.

“These investments may take longer to develop, but they have the potential to create value for both the brand and the local cultural ecosystem. ” For Western brands, waiting it out is not a viable option. It’s an expensive mistake. Chauvet encourages action: “Chinese luxury demand may recover, but I suspect the market that emerges will be more mature and more competitive than the one brands enjoyed over the past decade.

”. Bobowicz has worked across creative consulting and branded content, in addition to his journalism. He has also curated art exhibitions and lectured at universities, including Westminster, Central Saint Martins, London ...