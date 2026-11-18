John Henry Griffiths, a former Westchester school administrator and youth leader, has been arrested on charges of promoting and possessing child sexual performances involving minors.

Authorities in Westchester County have arrested John Henry Griffiths, a long-serving school administrator and youth leader, on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. Griffiths, 62, was taken into custody on Monday, November 16, following a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which prompted state troopers to execute a search warrant at his residence.

Arrest Details and Charges Against Griffiths

Griffiths, who resided in Yorktown, was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child younger than 17 and possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. The arrest comes after investigators discovered child sexual abuse material on his digital devices seized during the raid on Friday, November 13.

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The material allegedly involved a girl estimated to be between 6 and 8 years old and a boy aged 11 to 13. Upon learning of the investigation on Friday, the school district where Griffiths was employed immediately terminated his position as interim assistant principal at Grady Elementary and Dixson Primary Schools in Elmsford.

Three Decades of Access to Youth Organizations

Westchester County District Attorney highlighted that Griffiths has spent the last 30 years working in education and volunteering with local youth organizations, a history that afforded him significant access to children throughout the county. Since 1996, he has held various roles in schools across Westchester County, including positions in Croton-on-Hudson, Somers, Pelham, and Garrison.

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His professional background includes serving as the principal at the Garrison School, which educates students from kindergarten through eighth grade, and as the assistant superintendent of the Croton-Harmon Union Free School District. This extensive tenure in educational leadership has raised concerns about the potential number of other victims who may have been exposed to him.

Roles in Scouting America and Local Church

Beyond his educational career, Griffiths held prominent volunteer and religious positions that further extended his interaction with minors and families. He has served as the scoutmaster of a local troop in Yorktown Heights since 2013, within the organization now known as Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts of America.

Additionally, authorities confirmed that Griffiths has served as the minister of music at St. Mary's Church in Mount Vernon since 2008, according to the church's website. These roles have compounded the trust placed in him by parents and community members, prompting officials to urge anyone with information to come forward.

Official Response and Call for Victims

The District Attorney's Office issued a statement on Tuesday, November 17, emphasizing the breadth of Griffiths' influence. They noted that his long history in the region meant he had opportunities to victimize children across multiple towns and organizations. Officials are actively encouraging anyone who may have been victimized or who possesses information about other potential victims to contact their office immediately.

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Elmsford school officials reiterated their commitment to student safety following the termination. A district representative stated that the organization takes its responsibility to protect students and staff extremely seriously, promising to continue taking appropriate measures to ensure the well-being of the school community and families involved.

Broader Context of Educational Sector Arrests

This case occurs alongside other investigations into child exploitation within educational settings, highlighting ongoing efforts by law enforcement to identify and remove dangerous individuals from positions of trust. For instance, in a separate incident in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Charles Lucas Dingman, 29, was arrested for alleged offenses involving minors over platforms like Snapchat and Twitch. He worked part-time at Holland Elementary School in Aliceville, Alabama, where four school employees and one police officer were also arrested for disseminating child sexual abuse material.

While these separate cases involve different jurisdictions, they underscore the vigilance required in sectors that interact with children. In Westchester County, the focus remains on identifying any additional victims of John Henry Griffiths and holding him accountable for the alleged crimes against the minors in his care.