Westchester County Voting Glitch: Hochul Guarantees Ballot Count Amid Scanner Failures

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirms all Westchester ballots will be counted despite scanner glitches affecting up to 250,000 voters during midterm elections.

Westchester County residents faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as voting machines failed to accept paper ballots due to a technical glitch. New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the issue directly, assuring voters that every single ballot cast in the affected areas would be counted despite the hardware failures. The incident occurred during New York's midterm elections, adding urgency to the situation as polls remained open until 9 p.m.

Ballot Processing Mechanism and Emergency Procedures

The Westchester County Board of Elections confirmed that specific problems involving paper ballots were preventing standard voting machines from accepting them at polling places throughout the county. To ensure continuity, officials implemented emergency procedures allowing voting to proceed without halting the process entirely. Completed ballots were secured in designated orange emergency ballot bags for later counting under established election protocols.

Also read Westchester County Voting Scanner Failure Disrupts 2026 Midterms

County officials stated that these contingency measures were designed to handle the disruption while maintaining the integrity of the vote. The state board of elections emphasized that affected ballots would remain secure under bipartisan control until they could be processed through alternative means. This approach allowed voters to continue casting their preferences even when primary scanning equipment malfunctioned.

Stakeholder Positions and Official Responses

Governor Hochul repeatedly sought to reassure voters that the technical issues would not prevent their voices from being heard. She described the problem merely as a "glitch" and urged residents to show up and stay in line if necessary. Hochul noted that the state and county boards of elections were coordinating closely to resolve the situation, though she did not identify a specific technical cause for the failure.

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Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins took a firmer stance, labeling the situation unacceptable during a press conference. He acknowledged widespread problems with ballots and voting scanners across the county, estimating that up to 250,000 ballots have been impacted by the outage. Jenkins highlighted the severity of the disruption while confirming that emergency protocols were actively in use.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also weighed in, stating via social media that her office is monitoring the issue. She confirmed that her team is in touch with both state and local Boards of Elections as they work toward a solution. James assured Westchester voters that they can still safely fill out and turn in their ballots at their polling locations with confidence that their votes will count.

Election Impact and Future Steps

The disruption coincided with high-stakes races, including the governor's contest between incumbent Hochul and Republican Bruce Blakeman. Competitive congressional contests in the 3rd, 4th, and 17th Congressional Districts are also underway, potentially influencing control of the U.S. House of Representatives. More than 1.27 million advance ballots had already been cast across New York before Election Day began.

As polls close at 9 p.m., officials remain focused on ensuring all eligible votes are recorded and tallied correctly. The coordination between state and local election authorities continues to be the primary mechanism for resolving the backlog created by the scanner failures. Voters are advised to follow official guidance regarding the orange emergency ballot bags and any further instructions from poll workers.