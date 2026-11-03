Westchester County Ballot Scanner Issues Assure Votes Counted

Technical glitches with ballot scanners in Westchester County haVe caused delays, but officials and candidates urge voters to stay in line. All votes will be counted in a central location under observation.

Technical difficulties have emerged with ballot scanning equipment in Westchester County, prompting urgent reassurance from political leaders and election officials that the integrity of the voting process remains intact. The issues involve every ballot scanner in the region, leading to concerns among voters about whether their selections are being recorded correctly by the machines or if the ballots themselves present a compatibility problem.

Technical Glitches Trigger Centralized Counting

U.S. Representative Zephyr Lawler confirmed on social media platform X that there is a problem with every ballot scanner in Westchester County, though the precise cause, whether it lies with the physical ballots or the machines, remains under investigation. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the specific technical failure, Lawler emphasized that every single ballot will be counted and urged supporters to remain at their polling places until they have successfully cast their votes.

Also read Election ballot scanners down at most Westchester County, New York polling sites, officials say

To address growing anxiety among his constituents, Lawler posted a second message reinforcing the message that no voter should leave the polling place before voting. He stated that legal action has already been initiated in court to ensure that all ballots are counted in one central location. This centralized approach allows the campaign, independent election monitors, and legal attorneys to watch and oversee the entire tabulation process to guarantee transparency and accuracy in the final results.

Officials Confirm Bipartisan Resolution Efforts

Democratic challenger Nathalie Conley also addressed the situation directly, stating that there are technical issues with ballot scanners in Westchester but assuring the public that every vote cast will be counted. She encouraged voters not to be dissuaded by the delays and to have their voices heard, emphasizing that the Board of Elections is working diligently to resolve the matter in a bipartisan manner.

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Conley confirmed that the polls remain open and operational despite the technical setbacks. Her statement reinforced the importance of patience for voters waiting in line, noting that the Board of Elections is managing the situation with cooperation between both political parties. This collaborative effort aims to restore confidence in the election process and ensure that the technical hiccups do not prevent any eligible voter from participating in the democratic process.

Emergency Procedures Ensure Vote Integrity

Election authorities have implemented long-established emergency ballot procedures to manage the situation effectively. These contingency protocols ensure that completed ballots are secured under bipartisan control while the technical issues are being resolved. The statement from the election board highlighted that these procedures exist specifically for circumstances where technical issues may arise, providing a backup mechanism to guarantee that no vote is lost or ignored.

While the technical issues can be frustrating for voters and observers alike, the existence of these contingency procedures provides a safety net for the election. The focus remains on ensuring that every vote is counted, with the central counting location serving as a hub for verification. This measure is designed to allow for thorough oversight and to address any discrepancies that might arise from the scanner malfunctions, ensuring a fair and accurate outcome for all candidates involved.

Centrists Neck-and-Neck in Tight Race

The technical challenges come as the race between Zephyr Lawler, described as a centrist Republican, and Nathalie Conley remains extremely competitive. Polling data indicates that the two candidates are neck-and-neck, making every single vote critical to the final outcome. The situation in Westchester County is a microcosm of the broader election day challenges, where voter confidence and turnout are paramount.

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Lawler has maintained that he has confidence that every vote will be counted, regardless of the technical obstacles. His repeated calls for voters to stay in line and cast their ballots reflect the high stakes of the election. With both campaigns and legal teams involved in the oversight process, the focus is on ensuring that the election results reflect the true will of the voters in Westchester County, free from the impact of the scanner malfunctions.