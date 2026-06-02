West Wilson Says Public Appearances with Amanda Batula Feel 'Scary' Amid Ongoing Summer House Romance Drama

Reality star West Wilson discusses the pressure of dating co‑star Amanda Batula, denies overlap with ex‑girlfriend Meija, and addresses rumors sparked by fellow cast members and fans.

West Wilson , the 31‑year‑old star of the reality series Summer House , opened up about the challenges of dating fellow cast member Amanda Batula during the latest episode of his "Show Me Something" podcast on May 25.

He described stepping out in public with Batula as "kind of scary," citing the flood of hostile comments that followed their on‑screen romance. The backlash has been relentless, with fans and fellow cast members dissecting every interaction and spinning countless theories about possible overlaps with West's previous relationship.

West firmly denied any such overlap, insisting that his past involvement with former girlfriend Meija - a fellow Montana State University alum who later launched a fashion line featuring a distinctive cougar‑embellished bag and custom horsehair ties - ended long before his connection with Batula began. He emphasized that while he and Meija knew each other through mutual friends in the small Montana community, they only truly met at a destination wedding in 2023, after which they kept in touch sporadically.

In a recent interview, former Southern Hospitality cast member Mia Alario added another layer to the saga, recalling a date with West in September of the previous year. She revealed that West had told her he was seeing someone at the time, a statement that West later clarified as referring to a casual, non‑exclusive arrangement rather than a serious partnership.

The timeline grew more intricate when Kyle, another insider, alleged that West had maintained an exclusive relationship with Meija as of February 2025, even presenting alleged receipts to substantiate the claim. West countered these allegations by asserting that any serious commitment he might have had would have been disclosed publicly, and he denied being in an exclusive relationship with Meija when he started seeing Batula in early 2026.

The drama reached a new peak when Meija, who has recently been vocal about her fashion brand's product shortages and the personal toll of the controversy, hinted at a forthcoming FaceTime appearance on a follow‑up segment of the show. She expressed frustration over being involuntarily thrust into a "public humiliation ritual" and humorously queried whether she could leverage the attention for a brief PR boost.

Amid the swirling rumors, West reiterated his focus on building a "normal" relationship with Batula, despite the ongoing scrutiny from the show's fan base and media outlets. He emphasized that the pair are trying to navigate the complexities of public life together, hopeful that time will temper the intense criticism that has accompanied their romance from its inception





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