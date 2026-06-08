West Wilson Jokes About 'Fleeing the Country' Rumors After Italy Trip with Amanda Batula

Reality TV star West Wilson is addressing rumors that he and girlfriend Amanda Batula were 'fleeing the country' after they were spotted at an Italian airport. The couple's relationship has been a hot topic since season 10 of Summer House, with fans and cast members alike expressing doubts about their longevity. Despite the skepticism, West and Amanda are still together and have been open about their relationship, even releasing a joint statement confirming they were dating in March.

Reality TV star West Wilson is laughing off rumors that he and girlfriend Amanda Batula were 'fleeing the country' after they were spotted at an Italian airport.

The 31-year-old Summer House cast member joked about the speculation during a recent episode of his podcast, saying, 'Because I went to a wedding in Italy with Amanda, everyone's like, 'They're fleeing the country.

'' He clarified that people had made that assumption before they knew the couple was traveling for a wedding. West also addressed rumors that Amanda had paid for a meal during their trip, saying, 'I handled the flights and the hotels, motherf***ers. How's that sound?

' The couple's relationship has been a hot topic since season 10 of Summer House, with fans and cast members alike expressing doubts about their longevity. Despite the skepticism, West and Amanda, 34, are still together and have been open about their relationship, even releasing a joint statement confirming they were dating in March. Their recent trip to Italy has continued to generate buzz, with photos and videos from the trip going viral.

West has been active on social media, addressing the rumors and even joking about attending a reunion watch party





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