West Wilson Departs Summer House Amid Scrutiny Over Relationship with Co-Star Amanda Batula

West Wilson has departed Summer House after Season 10, amid scrutiny surrounding his relationship with co-star Amanda Batula, affecting his ex Ciara Miller's situation as well.

joined the show originally in Season 8, instantly becoming a fan-favorite. Many also anticipated that he would play a larger role in the franchise’s expansion.

However, this shocking development has seemingly put the speculated plans in jeopardy.that West Wilson has departed Summer House after Season 10. He will not be part of the upcoming season, which is expected to begin filming around the July 4 weekend. His exit comes amid continued scrutiny surrounding his relationship with his co-star, Amanda Batula. The situation has also affected Wilson’s ex, Ciara Miller, as Batula was her best friend.

After joining the show in Season 8, Wilson was loved by fans for his laid-back personality, and his connection with Miller kept them invested. However, he quickly garnered negative attention over his comments in a New York Times interview about why his bond with Miller fell apart. Following this, a rift was eventually caused between the duo, as Wilson largely avoided the matter, despite Miller’s confrontation.

Although the cracks in their bond were evidently visible during this time, Season 10 saw them giving each other another shot. Their friendship improved, and they also shared flirtatious moments. Later, in 2026, rumors emerged about a potential romance between Wilson and Batula, which both initially denied.

However, they later confirmed their relationship, which ignited a massive debate in the fandom. In May 2026, Wilson appeared on theto share an update on his newfound bond and the continued controversy. He said that he and Batula are doing their “best. ” “Going out in public is kind of scary,” he added.

Shazmeen is an Entertainment journalist at Evolve Media, also covering Pop Culture beat. Her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has a fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones. Spider-Man is showing off one of his signature abilities in the latest Brand New Day poster.

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