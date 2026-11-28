SALT LAKE CITY – The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 2-7) were hammered by the No. 2 Utah Utes (12-0) Friday night, 52-21, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. After the We

Nov 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. runs against Utah Utes cornerback Elijah Davis during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect SALT LAKE CITY – The West Virginia Mountaineers were hammered by the No. 2 Utah Utes Friday night, 52-21, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. After the West Virginia offense went three and out on its opening possession, Utah Heisman hopeful quarterback Devon Dampier moved his offense down the field in six plays for the first touchdown of the game.

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The senior found senior tight end Noah Bennee for a 20-yard toss and catch before hitting junior running back Wayshawn Parker for the 12-yard touchdown pass for an early 7-0 lead. West Virginia moved the ball to midfield, before punting and pinning the Utes at their own 13-yard line.