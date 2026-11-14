West Virginia Mountaineers Aim for Sixth Win Against Kansas Jayhawks in High-Scoring Big 12 Clash

The West Virginia Mountaineers face the Kansas Jayhawks in a crucial Big 12 Conference matchup at Galaxy Stadium, seeking to secure their sixth victory of the 2026 season. Despite weather-related scheduling changes from FAA ground stops affecting other games, the contest will feature under the lights. Experts predict a tight, high-scoring affair with a model projecting a 31-30 WVU victory, emphasizing the importance of defensive stops in the fourth quarter as the Mountaineers look to avoid looking ahead to ranked opponents in their final games.

Nov 7, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Josh Sapp in the second half in the game against Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Late this afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be looking to secure win No. 6 of the season when they take on the Kansas Jayhawks.because of other games in the Big 12 Conference being impacted by the FAA's nationwide ground stop. So, it may not be a full night game, but a good bit of it will still be under the lights.

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The model predicts WVU to win 31-30. Zoinks! Talk about taking a few more years off the lives of Mountaineer fans...sheesh! While the Jayhawks have struggled to come out on top of games this season, they've had several one-score losses, and as WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez stated earlier in the week, their record could very easily be flipped.

The Mountaineers can't start looking ahead to the final two games of the season, where they'll face ranked teams — they have to take care of business tonight and move to 6-4 on the season. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. This ending in a one-point game would not shock me. I don't see this being a blowout by any means. It will likely be what we've seen for much of Big 12 play with the Mountaineers: high-scoring affairs where the defense that makes the key stop in the fourth quarter comes away victorious.

The only thing I disagree with here is the score. I'd be stunned if both teams don't get out of the low 30s. By the way this WVU offense and defense have been playing, they could surpass that by the midway point of the third quarter. Bowling!

This would give WVU a two-win improvement from last year's team with three games to go, if you include the bowl game. While the season. has not gone the way anyone had hoped, there is still a chance to finish this thing off strong and build some momentum heading into 2027. Nowadays, it's hard to take the end of one season into the next, but if you are able to retain several of your key players, you certainly can.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.