A West Virginia woman faces charges for child neglect and medical abuse after allegedly fabricating illnesses for her two toddlers, leading to unnecessary surgery and extensive doctor visits.

A resident in West Virginia has been taken into custody by law enforcement officials following an investigation into severe allegations of medical child abuse involving her two young children. The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the arrest occurred on Wednesday, November 18, targeting a mother accused of fabricating symptoms and neglecting the welfare of a 2-year-old and a 9-year-old. Authorities stated that the investigation was initiated after concerns were raised regarding the reported medical history and overall living conditions of the two minors under her care.

The core of the investigation revealed staggering numbers regarding the medical attention received by the toddler. Detectives reviewed extensive records and discovered that the 2-year-old child had attended approximately 175 doctor appointments over a period of two years. This excessive utilization of medical resources prompted investigators to scrutinize the legitimacy of the diagnoses provided by the parent, leading to a deeper inquiry into potential Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition where a caretaker creates or fakes illness in a dependent.

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Alleged Fabrication of Medical Conditions

Guzman Cisneros, the primary suspect in the case, allegedly presented the toddler to healthcare providers with claims of severe eating disorders and anatomical abnormalities. She reportedly diagnosed the child with avoidant and restrictive food intake disorder, a condition characterized by a persistent lack of interest in eating or avoidance of specific foods based on sensory characteristics. Furthermore, she alleged that the child suffered from microgastria, an extremely rare congenital defect resulting in an abnormally small stomach, which she claimed required immediate and invasive surgical intervention.

These false claims led to a significant medical procedure that many experts later deemed unnecessary. On October 1, the toddler underwent surgery for the placement of a gastrostomy tube, commonly known as a G-tube. This device allows for direct feeding into the stomach and is typically reserved for patients who cannot swallow safely. The decision to perform this surgery was based entirely on the information provided by the parent, which investigators now believe was deliberately misrepresented to justify the invasive treatment.

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Admission of Deception and Neglect

The truth behind the medical deception began to unravel following an interview with the suspect on October 13. During this conversation, Guzman Cisneros reportedly admitted to investigators that she had intentionally distorted the toddler's actual food intake levels. Her stated motive was to avoid being reported to Child Protective Services for neglect, a measure she took to maintain control over the narrative surrounding her child's health and care. This admission was a pivotal moment in the case, confirming that the medical crisis was manufactured rather than genuine.

Further confirmation came from the child's pediatric surgeon, who spoke with detectives on October 27. The surgeon confirmed that he lacked accurate medical information when treating the toddler, which directly influenced his treatment plan. He explicitly stated that if he had possessed the correct data regarding the child's actual eating habits, he would have recommended a less invasive treatment approach, noting that G-tube placement can cause significant pain and serious harm. Despite the surgery, the child experienced discomfort with the tube, yet medical professionals observed that the toddler could eat a wide variety of foods, contradicting the severe dietary restrictions alleged by the mother.

Living Conditions and Secondary Abuse Allegations

Beyond the medical fraud, authorities uncovered disturbing conditions within the home environment. Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant for Guzman Cisneros's residence, discovering a home in a state of extreme unsanitary disorder. Officers reported finding widespread garbage, scattered food, dried feces, and infestations of cockroaches, flies, and gnats throughout the property. These findings contributed to additional charges of child neglect, highlighting a severe failure to provide basic hygiene and safety for the minors in her custody.

The investigation also expanded to include allegations of troubling treatment directed at the family's 9-year-old child. Authorities accused the parents of engaging in behaviors that included threatening and physically punishing the older child. Meredith, aged 32, and Guzman Cisneros, aged 47, have been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of bodily injury. These charges reflect the broader scope of abuse alleged against the household, encompassing both the medical exploitation of the toddler and physical threats to the older sibling.

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Legal Proceedings and Community Impact

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office emphasized the severity of the case during their press release, noting that the investigation began on October 8 after initial alerts about the children's welfare. The rapid escalation from initial complaints to the arrest of the suspects underscores the diligence of local law enforcement in protecting vulnerable children from systemic abuse. The charges filed against the individuals involved carry significant legal weight, signaling that the justice system treats such fabricated medical emergencies as serious crimes against children.

As of the latest updates, it remains unclear whether Guzman Cisneros, Meredith, or any other involved parties have entered formal pleas or retained legal counsel. The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to further inquiries regarding the current status of the legal proceedings. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of rigorous scrutiny in pediatric cases involving excessive medical interventions, ensuring that the best interests of the child remain the primary focus of both medical providers and law enforcement agencies.