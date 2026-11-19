LAS VEGAS - The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) meet the No. 1 Florida Gators (5-1) in the Players Era 8 third place game Thursday afternoon. Tip-off is schedu

- The West Virginia Mountaineers meet the No. 1 Florida Gators in the Players Era 8 third place game Thursday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN.

Florida was voted No.1 during the preseason after returning key contributors from the national championship team a season ago. The Gators have remained atop the rankings after notching early quality wins against nationally ranked Miami in Tampa and on the road against in-state rival Florida State. The Gators suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night in the semifinals against No. 8 Houston.

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Florida held a three-point lead at halftime, but the Cougars shot 62.1% from the field in the second half to advance to the championship. Denzel Aberdeen tied a career-high 26 points to lead the Gators in scoring. The fifth-year guard was an efficient 9-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-9 from three-point range. The 26-point outburst increased his season average from 8.4 points per game to 11.3 ppg on the season.

Florida is one of the best offensive teams in the country ranking second in offensive efficiency and sit 11th in three-point percentage . Senior Thomas Haugh is averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. His two double doubles this season came against Miami and at Florida State. Junior Urban Klavzar is second on the team at 12.8 ppg, and Alex Condon averages a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game while averaging 12.2 ppg.

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West Virginia also suffered its first loss of the season to Big 12 Conference counterpart Kansas. The Mountaineers led the 11th-ranked Jayhawks for most of the contest but grew cold from the field in the second half, shooting a mere 29% from the field, including an abysmal 0-11 from three-point range. Miles Sadler led all scorers, setting new WVU freshman record with 34 points. The Mountaineer point guard leads the team in scoring and assists .

Senior guard Finley Bizjack is second on the team in scoring at 13.2 ppg, while freshman center Amadou Seini is averaging a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game. Fifth year forward Brenen Lorient, junior guard Martin Somerville, and sophomore center Mouhamed Sylla combine to average 25.4 ppg. Sylla's six rebounds per game is second on the team. Florida leads the all-time series 7-4.

West Virginia won the last meeting with the Gators, 84-55, at the Phil Knight Invitational in 2022.