New data reveals West Virginia has the highest share of mortgage-free homeowners in the nation. Analysis of Census Bureau figures explains how low prices and demographics drive this trend amid high interest rates.

A significant portion of American homeowners are now free from monthly debt obligations, with West Virginia leading the nation in outright ownership. According to the latest analysis by real estate listing platform Realtor.com, which utilized data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 56.6 percent of homeowners in West Virginia own their properties free and clear. This figure stands 15.6 percent higher than the national average of 41 percent, highlighting a distinct regional disparity in housing wealth and mortgage dependency across the United States.

Regional Leaders in Debt-Free Housing

While West Virginia tops the rankings, other states also demonstrate high rates of mortgage-free ownership well above the national baseline. Mississippi follows with 52.7 percent of homeowners owning their homes outright, and New Mexico rounds out the top three with a 50 percent share. These three states significantly outperform the national average, suggesting that specific local economic and demographic factors play a pivotal role in reducing mortgage reliance. Conversely, areas with higher home prices and younger, more mobile populations struggle to achieve similar levels of debt-free status.

Also read The 10 best songs about West Virginia ever made

Growth Driven by Mortgage Rate Hikes

The overall number of homeowners across the country who own their homes fair and square has grown substantially in recent years. The data shows an increase from 34.4 percent during the 2010-2014 period to 39.4 percent in the 2020-2024 period, based on the U.S. Census Bureau's 2024 American Community Survey five-year estimates. The release of the 2025 American Community Survey 1-Year estimates late last month confirms that this number has reached even higher levels. Experts attribute this growth largely to the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign, which caused mortgage rates to suddenly double in 2022. This surge discouraged homeowners from moving to new properties and encouraged them to stay put to avoid taking on higher borrowing costs.

Current Mortgage Rate Environment

The financial pressure from elevated borrowing costs remains a critical factor for those who still carry mortgages. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, which remains the most popular form of home loan among American borrowers, averaged 7.11 percent as of the week ending November 12, according to Freddie Mac. This rate was down slightly from the previous week's average of 7.18 percent but remains significantly higher than the 6.24 percent recorded a year earlier. Despite these highs, a majority of U.S. homeowners, specifically 59 percent, still have to pay a mortgage on their homes, exposing a large segment of the population to potential rate shocks.

Advertisement

Demographics and Pricing in Top States

Experts explain that West Virginia's dominance in debt-free ownership is linked to its relatively low median home prices and an older population that tends to hold onto properties for longer periods. As of last month, the median asking price in West Virginia was $259,999, which is over $155,000 below the national median of $415,000. This affordability allows residents to pay off loans faster or purchase homes in cash. Similarly, Mississippi boasts a median listing price of $292,000, which facilitates quicker loan payoff in cheaper, rural parts of the state where mobility rates are lower. New Mexico likely ranks third due to its appeal to retirees who flock to the state to purchase homes in cash, avoiding loans entirely, with a median asking price of $399,000 in October.

Market Impact of the Lock-In Effect

This shift in ownership structures creates a ripple effect throughout the entire housing market. Realtor.com senior economist Jiayi Xu noted that areas where owners rely heavily on mortgages are more sensitive to rate changes because monthly payments and moving costs rise with borrowing costs. In contrast, areas with a higher share of outright ownership are less exposed to these shocks. However, homeowners holding onto their mortgage-free properties are keeping these homes out of the market at a time when the country faces a significant shortage of homes. This lock-in effect could deepen the freeze of the U.S. housing market, as existing home sales hit a 16-year low last month, dropping to 3.75 million according to Realtor.com data.