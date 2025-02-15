West Virginia Lawmaker Proposes Mandatory Moment of Silence in Schools

A Republican lawmaker in West Virginia has introduced a bill that would require a daily moment of silence in all schools across the state. The proposed legislation aims to provide students with an opportunity for reflection, prayer, or personal meditation while respecting their individual choices and religious freedom.

A Republican lawmaker in West Virginia has introduced a bill to mandate a moment of silence at the start of every school day. The pause at the beginning of their busy day would provide students with the opportunity for reflection, prayer, or personal meditation, according to WV News.

In order to guarantee the right of every student to the free exercise of religion within schools and ensure the freedom of each individual student from undue pressure from the state to engage in or refrain from religious observance on school grounds, each county school board shall establish the daily observance of one minute of silence in each classroom of the county. During this one-minute period, the teacher responsible for each classroom shall ensure all students remain seated and silent, making no distracting displays. This will allow each student, at their individual discretion, to meditate, pray, or engage in any other silent activity that does not interfere with, distract, or impede other students in their own exercise of individual choice.The lawmaker cited a rabbi advocating for the practice during a meeting with the governor of Florida following the Parkland high school shootings. The rabbi noted that this voluntary moment of silence “means taking 60 seconds, and saying ‘today, think about what you can do to be a better student. Today, think about what you can do to be a better human being.” Additionally, the legislation assigns the West Virginia Attorney General the responsibility of enforcing the provisions, strengthening its implementation in schools across the state. If passed, the bill would standardize a daily moment of reflection in West Virginia classrooms, aligning with policies in other states.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Moment Of Silence School Policy West Virginia Religious Freedom Education

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joann Fabrics to Shutter 500 Stores Nationwide, Including Locations in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and West VirginiaJoann Fabrics, the struggling fabric and crafts retailer, is closing approximately 500 stores across the United States due to ongoing financial challenges. This marks the company's second bankruptcy filing in a year. The closures are expected to impact employees and communities.

Read more »

Texas Lawmaker Proposes Abolishing State Education AgencyA Republican state representative in Texas has filed a bill to abolish the Texas Education Agency (TEA), transferring its powers and duties to the State Board of Education and the state comptroller. The proposal, inspired by President Trump's call to eliminate government inefficiencies, aims to overhaul public education funding and governance in the state.

Read more »

Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Rename Greenland 'Red, White and Blueland' if Purchased by TrumpRep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) introduced a bill that would authorize President Trump to acquire Greenland from Denmark and rename it 'Red, White and Blueland'. The bill, dubbed the 'Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025', also mandates that all U.S. references to Greenland be changed to 'Red, White and Blueland'. Carter argues that the acquisition is a national security priority and that Greenland's people would be welcomed to join the 'freest nation to ever exist'.

Read more »

With pet food prices rising, state lawmaker proposes exempting it from sales tax“If we really want to tackle the fact that Texas has one of the highest kill rates in animal shelters, then we have to make it even a little bit easier for people to own dogs and cats in our state.”

Read more »

Canadian Lawmaker Proposes 100% Tariff on Teslas to Counter Trump Trade ThreatChrystia Freeland, a top Canadian lawmaker and candidate to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has called for a 100% tariff on Tesla vehicles in retaliation against tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Freeland, who served as Trudeau's finance minister until January, argues that Canada should inflict the 'biggest trade blow that the United States has ever endured' and target American stakeholders important to the White House. Her proposal aligns with sentiments expressed by other Canadian officials who vow to 'fight back' against Trump's economic aggression.

Read more »

Alabama Lawmaker Proposes to Ban Legal Hemp ProductsAn Alabama state lawmaker is pushing for a bill that would classify commonly legal hemp products, such as Delta 8 and Delta 9, as illegal, on par with controlled substances like Heroin. The proposed ban would significantly impact hemp businesses, farmers, and consumers who rely on these products for various medical and recreational purposes.

Read more »