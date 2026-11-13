West Virginia Grandfather Arrested for DUI Death of 12-Year-Old Grandson

David Hager faces DUI charges after his off-road vehicle crashed, killing 12-year-old Abel Sims. The incident occurred in Barboursville on November 11, with court dates set for November 20.

A 51-year-old man from West Virginia has been arrested and charged with DUI causing death after a fatal accident involving his 12-year-old grandson occurred on Wednesday, November 11. David Hager was taken into custody by authorities following a tragic collision that claimed the life of young Abel Sims while the pair were traveling in an off-road vehicle outside of Barboursville.

The Crash Details And Victim Identity

The fatal incident unfolded on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 11, when David Hager and his grandson Abel Sims were riding in a side-by-side off-road vehicle in the vicinity of Barboursville, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local law enforcement agencies, Hager was operating the vehicle at the time of the accident. While driving, he allegedly lost control of the machine, which resulted in the vehicle flipping over onto its side or roof.

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Both Hager and the 12-year-old Abel Sims were trapped inside the overturned vehicle when the crash occurred. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle lying upside down on the ground. Abel Sims sustained severe injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Police Report And Hager's Condition

Deputies from the Cabell County Sheriff's Office documented significant signs of impairment on David Hager at the scene of the accident. Officers reported that Hager smelled strongly of alcohol and was speaking with a noticeable slurry in his voice. During the interaction with law enforcement, he appeared physically unstable, nearly falling backward while standing and speaking to the investigators present.

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Further observations by police noted that Hager had a flushed face and droopy eyelids, indicating possible intoxication or medical distress. His eyes were described as glassy, and he exhibited a blank stare with dilated pupils. These physical indicators provided the probable cause for the officers to suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol or other substances while operating the heavy machinery.

Arrest Procedure And Detention Status

During the investigation, David Hager allegedly failed to cooperate with the investigators. This lack of cooperation contributed to the decision by the Cabell County Sheriff's Office to detain him immediately. Consequently, Hager was placed in the back of a police car and transported to the Western Regional Jail, where he was held in custody pending further legal proceedings and court appearances.

David Hager is currently being held on a bond set at $50,000. The legal process is moving forward with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday, November 20. It remains unclear at this time whether Hager has entered a formal plea or if he has retained legal counsel to represent him in the upcoming court hearings. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.

Family Response And Memorial Efforts

The family of the victim, Abel Sims, has been left reeling from the sudden loss. A fundraiser organizer, identified as Abel's aunt, shared a heartfelt message expressing the immense pain the family is enduring. She stated that she has no words to describe the grief, noting that this is a tragedy no family should ever have to face. She emphasized that if you knew Abel, you loved him deeply.

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The aunt described Abel as the best big brother and the best boy, expressing that the reality of the loss feels surreal yet undeniably real. She mentioned that money is the last thing she wants on her sister's mind during this difficult time. The family has shared several photographs of Abel, showcasing him enjoying outdoor activities and spending quality time with loved ones, celebrating his life beyond the tragedy.

Fundraising Success And Financial Impact

Despite the sorrow, the community has rallied around the Sims family to support them financially and emotionally. A fundraising campaign was launched to help cover costs and honor Abel's memory. The effort has seen significant success, with donations pouring in from concerned citizens and relatives.

As of the time of publication, the fundraiser has earned $12,485 from 198 donors. This amount has surpassed the initial goal of $10,000. The rapid accumulation of funds demonstrates the strong support network surrounding the family. The funds raised will likely assist in alleviating the financial burden during this period of mourning and legal complexity.

The case highlights the severe consequences of driving under the influence, particularly when vulnerable passengers such as children are involved. David Hager's upcoming court appearance on Friday, November 20, will be a critical moment in the legal process. The community continues to mourn Abel Sims, remembering him for his joy and the time spent with his family.