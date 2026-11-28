West Virginia's disappointing 2026 season concludes following a blowout loss to No. 2 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium, with the transfer portal window approaching and coaching staff changes expected.

Nov 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver DJ Epps celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect And after last night's blowout loss to No. 2 Utah, West Virginia's disappointing 2026 has come to an end. Things are going to happen quickly when it comes to player retention, coaching staff changes, etc. Before the chaos begins, here is how many years of eligibility each current Mountaineer has remaining. OL Carsten Casady, Cam Griffin, Nick Krahe, Devin VassNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. CB Da’Mun Allen, Jaire Rawlison, Keyshawn Robinson, Nick TaylorWR Landon Drumm, Charlie Hanafin, Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Greg Wilfred, Brad MossorOL Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Camden Goforth, Rhett Morris, Jonas Muya, Aidan WoodsThe transfer portal doesn't officially open until January, but the majority of departures are not going to wait until then to announce their intentions.