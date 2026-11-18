West Virginia University defeatEd Auburn 76-70 in a dramatic late-night contest at the Players Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas, advancing to face Kansas.

West Virginia Survives Thrilling Victory at Players Era 8 Tournament

Key Performances and Statistical Breakdown

The statistical performance of both teams highlighted the intensity of the matchup. West Virginia shot 44.6 percent from the field, converting 25 of 56 attempts, while demonstrating exceptional reliability from the charity stripe by making 19 of 23 free throws. The Mountaineers led for 28 minutes and 24 seconds of the 40-minute contest and scored on 51.5 percent of their 66 offensive possessions. In contrast,Auburn struggled to control the boards,being limited to just 10 offensive rebounds, a statistic that had been a major concern for West Virginia entering the game. taha Pettiford led all scorers with 21 points for Auburn,but the Tigers couldn't sustain their early 9-3 lead. Key contributions for West Virginia arrived from Finley Bizjack, Miles Sadler, and Brenen Lorient, whose early success helped stabilize the squad after Auburn's initial surge. Sadler and Bizjack provided crucial baskets that allowed West Virginia to find its rhythm and take control of the game's trajectory.

Also read West Virginia Knocks Off Auburn in the Opening Round of the Players Era 8

Critical Moments in the Final Minutes

The game's outcome was largely determined in the final minutes, where free-throw shooting proved to be the deciding factor. Auburn tightened its defensive pressure in the second half, forcing West Virginia into errors and narrowing the gap. With 5:18 remaining, the Tigers reduced the deficit to a single point at 60-59, and the score remained within one point until 2:47 into the game. A wide-open three-point shot by Lorient with 2:13 left gave West Virginia a 69-65 advantage. The Mountaineers then capitalized on consecutive possessions,converting free throws from Lorient,Sadler,and Javan Buchanan to extend their lead to eight points with just 51 seconds remaining. west Virginia converted seven of its eight free-throw attempts during this crucial stretch, ensuring that Auburn couldn't mount a final comeback. This ability to settle down under pressure and execute in high-stakes situations was highlighted by Coach Hodge as a testament to the team's maturity and experience.

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Looking Ahead to the Second Round

With this victory, West Virginia advances to the second round of the tournament, where they are set to face the number one ranked Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas entered the tournament with a dominant performance, blitzing UNLV 102-77 earlier in the evening and shooting an impressive 80 percent in the first half against the Runnin' Rebels. the upcoming matchup promises to be a challenging test for the undefeated Mountaineers, who will need to maintain thier defensive disipline and free-throw accuracy to counter the Jayhawks' high-octane offenSe. Coach Hodge expressed pride in his squad's ability to resettle after facing adversity, specifically mentioning Miles Sadler's performance as a prime example of leadership. hodge noted that while it is unrealistic to expect perfection for every minute of a game,the players' ability to own their mistakes and respond positively is what defines great teams. The second-round game against Kansas remains scheduled for the following night, presenting an opportunity for West Virginia to continue its undefeated streak against one of the top teams in college basketball.