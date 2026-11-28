West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez criticized his team's performance following a 52-28 defeat to the No. 2 Utah Utes, pledging to address critical defensive issues like tackling and overall execution as the Mountaineers finish their season with a fifth consecutive loss.

Nov 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez watches play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The West Virginia University football team’s season ended after the Mountaineers were thumped, 52-28, by the No. 2 Utah Utes Friday night. West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the game and gave his thoughts on the Mountaineers fourth consecutive to loss to finish the year.

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“It's embarrassing how we played, first half especially. Offensively, missed some stuff.