West Valley College is connecting students with careers in the semiconductor industry through a new certificate program that was approved last month. It will formally launch in fall 2027 and spring 2028.

Falck Northern California Managing Director David Torres gave a presentation at the Saratoga Senior Center on Tuesday to let community members know that the company is considering applying to be the ambulance provider for Santa Clara County.

West Valley College approved a certificate program last month to meet the demand of workers in the semiconductor industry.by 2030 due to investments in manufacturing, design, materials and packaging facilities in the U.S. However, only 62,000 people are qualified to fill those roles. West Valley College’s Semiconductor Technician Certificate is a 15-week, three-course program with hands-on lab training taking place at the Stanford Nanofabrication Facility.

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The certificate is part of the Foundations of Advancing America’s Semiconductor Technician Workforce Program at the community college, which provides accelerated pathways into the semiconductor industry. The program is funded by a $3.85 million grant from the U.S Department of Education’s Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education. Pilot cohorts will begin in fall 2027 and spring 2028.

Safiyyah Forbes, West Valley College provost and vice president of academic affairs, said in an email to this news organization that she knows of no other credit-bearing certificate programs available at a Bay Area community college. Other cleanroom training is available to California community colleges is usually short-term, noncredit or located in Southern California or on the Central Coast, Forbes said.

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Forbes said the college plans to prepare about 120 semiconductor technicians per year with a completion rate above 80% and job placement above 70% within six months of completing the program.

“Our focus is on connecting graduates with semiconductor employers here in Silicon Valley, so that students can build careers in the region where they live,” Forbes said. Saratoga nonprofit Successful Aging Solutions & Community Consulting hosted a listening session on Nov. 10 for ambulance provider Falck to meet with community members. Falck Northern California Managing Director David Torres said during his presentation that the company is considering applying to be the ambulance provider for Santa Clara County.

, which includes 911 emergency advanced life support, advanced life support, basic life support, ambulance transport and other related services. The provision of emergency ambulance services applies to all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, excluding Palo Alto and associated “Stanford Lands” parcels. The county expects to present a contract to the board of supervisors in winter 2028. The selected contractor will start service on Jan. 1, 2029.

Falck already provides ambulance services in Alameda County. Santa Clara County is currently served by American Medical Response, a private company that provides emergency and non-emergency ambulance transportation and patient care in the U.S. Three people attended the listening session at the Saratoga Senior Center. Some of the topics they discussed with Torres included Falck’s response to hospital backlogs, the company’s AI usage and staffing.

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They also shared that they had positive experiences with the current provider, but they wanted to know more about how Falck operated and how the company may assist their bed-ridden family members.