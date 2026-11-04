West Valley City Police Release Footage of Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

West Valley City police released body camera video of the October 25 shooting involving Sebastian Cerda-Monti. The footage shows the confrontation and fatal exchange at a TownePlace Suites storage building.

West Valley City police have released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on October 25, providing a visual record of a confrontation at a hotel storage building that escalated rapidly. The incident took place at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott located at 5473 High Market Drive, where employees encountered a man armed with a metal stick inside an outbuilding used for storage.

The Confrontation Escalates Rapidly

Employees at the hotel went to the storage area and found 40-year-old Sebastian Cerda-Monti inside, holding a metal stick. He threatened to shoot them before backing away and calling 911. During a news conference held on Tuesday, authorities played part of the call where an employee told the dispatcher that Cerda-Monti threatened them when they tried to enter their workspace.

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The caller confirmed seeing a weapon, describing it as a long stick. Four West Valley City police officers responded to the scene and attempted to persuade Cerda-Monti to come out peacefully. Body camera video captures an officer identifying himself and issuing repeated commands for the suspect to show his hands empty and talk to them.

These initial attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful. After three separate requests, the video shows Cerda-Monti forcefully opening the door while shouting profanities. The responding officer again asked him to exit but eventually deployed pepper spray toward the partially open door while continuing to give verbal commands.

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Shooting Occurs After Suspect Rushes Officers

The body camera footage reveals that Cerda-Monti peeked through a crack in the door as the officer instructed him to stop peeking. The officer had already backed up to a distance from the door when Cerda-Monti suddenly rushed directly toward him. He was seen swinging long metal-looking objects in both hands during this advance.

In response to this immediate threat, the officer opened fire and shot at least 12 times, resulting in the death of Cerda-Monti. The West Valley City Police Chief Colleen Jacobs confirmed that the officer wearing the camera was the only one to discharge his weapon. Consequently, he is the only officer currently placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigation and Officer Background Details

Chief Jacobs stated that the West Jordan Police Department is conducting the independent investigation into the shooting. When asked if Cerda-Monti had any known gang affiliations or prior history with law enforcement, she explained that protocol requires investigators to look into his history, contacts, and any potential ties.

Jacobs confirmed that the officer who fired his weapon has been on the force for 11 years. She described his current state as doing as well as could be expected given the circumstances, noting that such events are life-altering for the involved personnel. The department aims to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

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Prior Arrests and Legal History Revealed

Records indicate that Cerda-Monti had previous interactions with Salt Lake City police earlier in the year. On June 1, he was arrested for mail theft, criminal trespass, and failure to disclose identity. An affidavit from Officer Simister detailed that Cerda-Monti was found eating food packages from a stolen mail item outside a fence.

The affidavit noted that Cerda-Monti was very intoxicated and combative during the arrest. He refused to identify himself, requiring officers to use a fingerprint reader. The charge of mail theft, originally a third-degree felony, was amended to a Class A misdemeanor, and he received credit for time served in jail.

On August 13, Cerda-Monti was arrested again by Salt Lake City police for failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, criminal trespass, and public intoxication. Officer Stone's affidavit reported that Cerda-Monti entered vehicles at a closed car dealership, checking door handles and attempting to steal items. He ran from police until he reached a fence too high to climb, leading to his apprehension.