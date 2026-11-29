West Valley City officials report significant declines in violent and property crimes over the past five years according to the 2026 Cities Strong report, crediting police work and community partnerships.

West Valley City says perceptions won't change overnight, but violent crime s and property crime s are dropping. The 2026 Cities Strong report shows significant drops in property and violent crime s.

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley administrators say a recent report looking, in part, at crime in the city is affirmation that police and community partnerships aimed at reducing criminal activity are working.annual summary was recently released. The report, compiled by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute with backing from the nonprofit Cities Strong Foundation and the myHometown community revitalization initiative, focuses on seven cities: West Valley City, Salt Lake City, Ogden, Layton, Orem, Provo, and Santaquin.

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"It tracks 12 measures across poverty and employment, social connection, safety, family structure, education and housing," according to the report. In the public safety analysis, the report found that both property crime and violent crime have been on a steady decline in West Valley over the past five years.