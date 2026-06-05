West Valley baseball snaps 12-year drought in opening round of Division I state baseball tournament

In the first game of the day, Juneau dispatched Colony with a steady performance to advance to the semifinals.

ByWest Valley junior Brayden Witt and senior catcher Ethan Gray celebrate after the Wolfpack defeated South Anchorage Wolverines 4-2 during the D1 state baseball championships at Mulchay Stadium on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

While the arms of some pitchers wilt under heat of the beating sun, the opposite is the case for West Valley’s Mikko Sunnie. As the temperature rose on Thursday afternoon at the Mulcahy Stadium, so did the junior’s level of play on the mound for the Wolfpack.

West Valley bested perennial title-contender South Anchorage 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the ASAA Division I state baseball championship tournament thanks in large part to him pitching a complete game.

“I think he’s got a trebuchet for an arm,” head coach Tony Chiu said. “He’s spot on, especially when it’s warm. He’s our No. 1 pitcher and we pretty much said ‘We’re going to get on your back and you take us as far as you can take us. ’ ” When the sixth inning rolled around South had scored two runs the inning prior, Sunnie looked around to his coaching staff.

But the coaches seemed confident he would be able to finish the game and deliver a win. West Valley senior Elliott Lindsey chases down a fair ball in left field during a 4-2 victory over South Anchorage during the D1 state baseball championships at Mulchay Stadium on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

West Valley celebrates a hit by junior West Valley Elias Powell during a 4-2 victory over defeated South Anchorage in the quarterfinals of the D1 state baseball championships at Mulchay Stadium on Thursday, June 4, 2026. After a scoreless first four innings, South wound up cycling through three different pitchers while he remained West Valley’s stalwart on the mound, showing no signs of attrition.

With the win, West Valley advanced past the opening round of the state tournament for the first time in 12 years.

“It’s amazing,” Chiu said. “We talked about that all week, saying that this is the team that I think can get us through the first round. ” The Wolfpack weren’t able to build off the momentum from their last state tournament win, losing each of the next two games back in 2014. But are confident they can go further this time around after notching a signature win over the Wolverines.

“We’ve been talking about it all year, how much talent we have in this group and it hadn’t really been coming until they started playing for each other,” Chiu said. “Once they started to play for each other and not for us coaches, it was a game changer.

”West Valley senior Elliott Lindsey catches a fly ball in left field during a 4-2 victory over South Anchorage during the D1 state baseball championships at Mulchay Stadium on Thursday, June 4, 2026. South sophomore Landon Gasser waits for the ball as West Valley junior Brayden Witt slides safely into second base during a 4-2 Wolfpack victory over the Wolverines in the quarterfinals of the D1 state baseball championships at Mulchay Stadium on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

All six of the runs in the game came in a same frame, with South drawing first blood with a couple in the top of the fifth and West Valley answered with four in the bottom. The Wolverines were able to score their runs as a result of a couple of errors that allowed a runner to third base and set up a two-run RBI single from Logan Hultquist to give them the short-lived lead on the scoreboard.

“It’s not very often that we get to play a big game like this and have to come back,” Chiu said. “They stepped up, some miscues by and a couple good hits by us, a couple good base-running things and that gave us some life for sure. ” Chiu has been coaching this particular group since most of them were about 12 years old and has had a hand in their growth and development as athletes and young men.

“They’ve gotten bigger, they’ve gotten faster, they’ve gotten stronger, they’ve trusted the process and we know them and they know us so it’s just really good,” Chiu said. Juneau-Douglas players attempt to catch a foul ball during an 8-3 victory over Colony during the D1 state baseball championships at Mulchay Stadium on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Juneau-Douglas defeated Colony 8-3 during the D1 state baseball championships at Mulchay Stadium on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

In the first game of the day, the Crimson Bears punched their ticket to the semifinals with an 8-3 win over the Knights in a game in which they were in control of for most of it. He was named Player of the Game after starting the game on the mound and recording a pair of RBI doubles and scoring a run.

“I was just trying to do what I do best and do it for the team,” Carte said. “I was just not thinking about anything and getting hits. ” Juneau-Douglas senior Madden Mendoza celebrates scoring a run during the Crimson Bears' 8-3 victory over the Colony Knights in the quarterfinals of the D1 state baseball championships at Mulchay Stadium on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Juneau-Douglas senior Hunter Carte hurls the ball during the Crimson Bears' 8-3 victory over the Colony Knights in the D1 state baseball championships at Mulchay Stadium on Thursday, June 4, 2026. As a team, Juneau recorded nearly twice as many hits as Colony and had four different players record an RBI.

The Knights got on the board first off an RBI double by Landon Sherrer in the bottom of the opening frame but after Riley Fick answered with a two-run single in the top of the second, the Crimson Bears never trailed again.

“It feels great and just makes me happy because of how hard we’ve been working this whole season and our chemistry is just great,” Carte said. “It’s a good win for the team. ” With the win, Juneau is one step closer to making it’s first state finals appearance since 2018 but will have to go through West Valley in the semifinals on Friday evening at 4 p.m. in order to do so.

In the opening-round games played later Thursday, Dimond defeated Palmer 5-2 and Service topped Soldotna 9-4. The Lynx and Cougars play at 7 p.m. on Friday in a semifinal matchup.





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