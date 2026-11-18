A West Suffolk Council worker avoided court after damaging protest flags at RAF Barnham. Clinton Warner criticized the community resolution order for the serial incidents.

Clinton Warner has issued a strong public condemnation of Suffolk Constabulary after an employee of West Suffolk Council avoided criminal prosecution for repeatedly damaging protest flags outside RAF Barnham. The homeowner, who lives opposite the former military base, reported multiple incidents where flags were stolen or defaced by a woman he identified through his home security cameras.

Police Reject Prosecution for Serial Flag Damage

Clinton Warner, a thirty-eight-year-old businessman and car dealership owner, captured video evidence of the suspect interfering with the protest materials on several occasions. The first recorded incident occurred on August sixteen, while the final offense took place just after midnight on October twenty-two. On this last occasion, Warner successfully recorded the license plate of the suspect's Fiat 500, leading to her arrest in Thetford the following day.

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Despite the clear visual evidence and the serial nature of the crimes, the police did not pursue formal charges. A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that the woman, who is in her sixties, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. However, she accepted a community resolution order, an informal measure that allows individuals to avoid court action if they admit responsibility. The police stated that she has accepted this order to resolve the matter.

Employer Disassociates from Personal Actions

The identity of the suspect was revealed by a staff parking permit visible in the windscreen of her vehicle, linking her to West Suffolk Council, the local authority that covers Barnham. The council confirmed that an investigation was carried out under a formal disciplinary process but stated that the outcome remains confidential.

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A council spokesperson emphasized that the incident occurred outside of working hours and was undertaken in a personal capacity. They clarified that the individual was not acting on behalf of the council during the event and explicitly stated that the authority does not endorse the unauthorized removal of flags or other property. The council declined to specify what internal actions, if any, were taken against the employee.

Warner Demands Justice for Serial Offense

Clinton Warner expressed deep frustration with the decision to issue a community resolution instead of a criminal conviction. He described the situation as absolutely disgusting, noting that it was not a single isolated event but a serial crime committed over several months. Warner argued that the lenient outcome sends the wrong message, especially compared to protesters who have been arrested for using words rather than engaging in physical damage to property.

While Warner stated he was not trying to ruin the woman's life, he insisted that she should be formally reprimanded for her actions. He pointed out the disparity in how different types of protest-related offenses are handled, highlighting his belief that causing criminal damage requires a stronger legal response than what was provided through the informal resolution.

RAF Barnham Becomes Flashpoint for Asylum Dispute

The controversy surrounding RAF Barnham stems from early this year, when the Home Office announced plans to use the Suffolk base to house up to one thousand asylum seekers. The base is one of three military sites earmarked for this purpose, with a total capacity for thirty-seven hundred and fifty mainly young, male asylum seekers across the UK. The announcement sparked months of protests, with flags going up in June to mark the ongoing opposition.

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The plan has drawn sharp criticism from local residents who fear the influx of asylum seekers will almost triple the local population. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner recently approved similar plans for a controversial camp at MoD Bicester in Oxfordshire, ignoring the result of a symbolic independence referendum in Piddington where ninety percent of residents voted against the housing scheme.

Parish Council Plans Symbolic Secession Vote

In response to the federal government's decision to proceed with the housing plans, Barnham Parish Council announced it would hold a non-binding local referendum on Saturday. The vote will ask residents if they support the village becoming a bailiwick, a term with historical roots referring to the jurisdiction of a bailiff and currently used for British Crown Dependencies.

Regular protests have continued outside the base since the initial announcement. The parish council's formal position is that they have called on the Government to stop the scheme entirely. This symbolic move mirrors actions taken in other communities, such as Piddington, and reflects the deep local opposition to Prime Minister Andy Burnham's recent comments that people in more affluent areas of the UK must play their part in housing asylum seekers.