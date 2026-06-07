A man was arrested after a West Side shoplifting call turned violent. Investigators say he threw merchandise, then hit another man with a rock.

A man was arrested after a West Side shoplifting call turned violent. Investigators say he threw merchandise, then hit another man with a rock. SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after a suspected shoplifting incident escalated into a robbery on the city’s West Side.

The incident occurred Saturday night around 7:23 p.m. on the 200 block of Castroville Road. SAPD had responded to a call for a reported fight and arrived to the listed location. When officers arrived, they separated and detained both parties involved. Investigators said the suspect had entered a business and tried to leave with unpaid merchandise.

Another man confronted the suspect and told him to return the items. The suspect then allegedly threw one of the items back toward the man, missing him, before striking him with a rock. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the scene while the suspect was booked on a robbery charge. San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a Far West Side shooting left a pickup driver hospitalized with a head wound.

The victim was found near Culebra and Roft roads, alert but in critical condition. TPUSA defended its Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio after protesters gathered outside the Marriott Rivercenter, calling it proof of influence. Police and organizers didn’t comment on arrests or security. San Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened. Tense confrontations outside a courthouse in Texas have escalated during a murder trial following the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old boy. San Antonio police say Meagen Rose Mendoza drove off during a dispute as her boyfriend clung to her car, crushing his foot and causing a below-the-knee amputation. She faces a first-degree aggravated robbery charge.





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