West Side’s Gus Garcia Middle School classroom incident under investigation

A classroom confrontation at Gus Garcia Middle School on San Antonio’s West Side is under investigation, with conflicting accounts from Edgewood ISD and San Antonio police about whether a teacher was arrested.Video

A classroom confrontation at Gus Garcia Middle School on San Antonio’s West Side is under investigation, with conflicting accounts from Edgewood ISD and San Antonio police about whether a teacher was arrested.

A classroom confrontation at Gus Garcia Middle School on San Antonio’s West Side is under investigation, with conflicting accounts from Edgewood ISD and San Antonio police about whether a teacher was arrested. Video obtained by the newsroom appears to show part of an interaction inside a classroom. In the video, a student is seen walking toward a teacher. At one point, the teacher says, “Try it with someone else” and “Dont do it...

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I do not want to hurt you. ” Moments later, the teacher says, “I'm not another teacher, I'm not gonna back down, I will hurt you. ” The video then shows the teacher pushing the student back toward classroom tables. Edgewood ISD said the teacher was arrested Thursday by San Antonio police following a physical altercation with a student and that the teacher is now off campus.

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However, San Antonio police said no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation. A police report lists a 12-year-old boy as the complainant and a 50-year-old man as the suspect. Police said the boy reported being assaulted. In a letter to parents, the district said the teacher has been placed on leave and that Edgewood ISD is working with authorities as the investigation continues.

The district also reassured families that no other students or staff members were in danger at the time and said it is committed to protecting students and maintaining a safe learning environment. Baby found buried alive in dog crate leaves hospital, expected to fully recoverMother says 15-year-old son's alleged killer was driven to deadly shooting by his own momGarcia Middle School teacher removed from campus after physical altercation with student