West Side middle school principal arrested for DWI

A principal of a West Side middle school was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to jail records. The principal, 36, was pulled over by Converse police for driving the wrong way on West Loop 1604 and failed a breathalyzer test. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and released on bond after 2:30 p.m.

A West Side middle school principal was arrested early Wednesday morning and is accused of driving while intoxicated, jail records show . The principal, 36, drove the wrong way on West Loop 1604 and was pulled over by Converse police just after 2 a.m., a Converse lieutenant officer told KSAT.

He failed his breathalyzer test and was taken into custody for Class B misdemeanor DWI, records show. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and released on bond after 2:30 p.m. Vanlanham has worked as principal of E.M. Pease Middle School, a Northside Independent School District campus, since last summer, according to the school’s website. As of Wednesday evening, Vanlanham is still employed by NISD, a spokesperson for the district told KSAT.

They said he is not on leave at the time.

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West Side Middle School Principal Driving While Intoxicated Converse Police Bexar County Adult Detention Center NISD E.M. Pease Middle School Driving The Wrong Way Breathalyzer Test Class B Misdemeanor DWI Arrested Released On Bond Principal Principal Of E.M. Pease Middle School Principal Of A West Side Middle School Driving The Wrong Way On West Loop 1604 Pulled Over By Converse Police Failed His Breathalyzer Test Taken Into Custody Booked Into The Bexar County Adult Detention C Released On Bond After 2:30 P.M. As Of Wednesday Evening As Of Wednesday Evening Vanlanham Is Still Employed By NISD They Said He Is Not On Leave At The Time ‘I’M Gonna F--- You Up’: SAPD Officer Fired Af Slapping Suspect During Arrest Records Show Samuel Rocha Zaria Oates Man Confesses To Murder Over A Week Later — Bo This SA Artist Has Been Painting The City’S Wi $2 Billion & 2 000 Jobs — Is Toyota Expanding In SA? Wemby’S Nickname Says Everything

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