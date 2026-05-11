A suspect ran over a man during a West Side argument during an investigation. A police corporal killed his wife and then himself, according to the medical examiner's ruling. A third passenger on a cruise ship tested positive for hantavirus, with one passenger displaying symptoms and triggering an evacuation.

A third passenger on the cruise ship tested positive for hantavirus after passengers were evacuated due to a West Side incident, with one passenger showing symptoms and a suspect running over a man with a vehicle after an argument.

Additionally, a Southwest ISD police corporal killed his wife in a murder-suicide. This past month, existing home sales in the US rose 0.2% to 4.02 million units, but fell short of the expected growth, especially given the historically low inventory levels of homes for sale in the country.

The recent home sales data revealed that mortgage rates had been rising before the slump in the housing market, and the housing market was in a slump since 2022 as a result of rising mortgage rates. Despite the inventory of homes for sale having risen, sales of previously occupied homes remained stagnant last year, while sales of new homes saw declines compared to the previous year.

With the mortgage rates on the rise, worries about the future of the housing market persist in the US





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