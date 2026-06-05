West Side activists hold annual Wear Orange March for Peace to end gun violence

Dozens of people walked in the rain on Friday afternoon to promote peace and community and raise awareness about gun violence on the West Side of Chicago.

Dozens of people walked in the rain on Friday afternoon to promote peace and community and raise awareness about gun violence on the West Side of Chicago.

The annual Wear Orange March for Peace was scheduled to start at 2 p.m., but was pushed back an hour due to weather. With rain still coming down as the 2-mile walk began, drummers led the pack through the Austin neighborhood. The event is part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The nonprofit BUILD Chicago has been hosting the annual walk for the past seven years.

It's a youth-based organization that focuses on keeping kids safe. More than 100 people, dressed in orange ponchos, marched along Harrison Street to raise awareness about gun violence. BUILD CEO Bradley Johnson said shootings happen too often in Black and brown communities, killing innocent bystanders.

"We march because we want that same feeling and that same expression, but also that same outrage with gun violence to happen and permeate throughout our communities. We don't just want to talk about it, we want to involve and engage everybody in being a part of the solution to it," Johnson said. BUILD said it plans to host peace marches and other events all summer.

The group's crisis response units also will respond to incidents of violence to provide support to victims, survivors, and witnesses.





cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Side-by-side in the fight against cancer: a ballpark fundraiser, and a message of hopeA night at the ballpark turned into something much more personal Wednesday, as ABC6, Great Clips and the Columbus Clippers teamed up for a fundraiser benefiting

Read more »

Chicago man arrested 11 months after woman shot on West SideA Chicago man is facing a felony charge nearly a year after a woman was shot on the city's West Side.

Read more »

West Nile virus-infected mosquitos collected in Orange CountyThe first O.C. samples to test positive this year were collected in Newport Beach.

Read more »

Wear Orange Day event raises awareness for gun safety and violence preventionUR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital and local violence-prevention groups marked Wear Orange Day, boosting gun safety awareness with public education, advocacy letter templates, and free firearm safety locks.

Read more »