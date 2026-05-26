West Reflects on the Summer House Season 8 Finale and Ciara Reunion: 'I Just Tried to Survive and Keep It Moving' | Us Weekly

Controversial 'Summer House' star West Wilson talks about his relationship with Ciara Miller and his appearance at the reunion with Amanda Batula, explaining his 'survival mode' and revealing his desire to 'hope it comes across' when apologizing.

of their podcast. West dated Ciara for several months in 2023 before calling it quits. They appeared to be getting close again last summer, as documented on ‘This is probably me totally being mean, but did you ever get to tell Ciara, like, ‘Dude, we were not dating?

’’ Sophie asked West on Monday. West Wilson and Ciara Miller quickly caught each other’s eyes during Summer House season 8. The season was filmed during summer 2023, but fans didn’t get an inside look into their relationship until episodes hit Bravo starting in February 2024.

Things between West and Ciara were hot and heavy in the beginning — but they West responded, ‘The last two months, I’ve been in such, like, survival mode that I haven’t really taken a lot of time to process s***. I was just trying to survive and keep it moving and stay distracted. I kind of have run out of steam the last few weeks. I’ve had a lot of time to think and reflect.

’ ‘I know a lot of people’s feelings are hurt, especially Ciara and Kyle. No s***. ’ ‘Even though there’s so much gray area up for interpretation, at least with Ciara and I … the end of summer, we were canoodling again. I toldI wasn’t trying to be a boyfriend or whatever.

I think it’s still a shock to the system and people feel betrayed. I’m not trying to convince anyone that their feelings don’t matter. ’ In a teaser clip from the three-part reunion, Ciara, 30, can be heard telling Amanda, ‘He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word.

And I hope it works, because he’s with you to spite me. ’ ‘I was a deer in the headlights for a lot of it,’ he said of filming the reunion.

‘I was just like, why is that something I would ever do? That’s the thing with this reality TV s***. So many people interpret things differently. If I tried to fight everyone’s different opinion on s*** I’ve done, I would be f***ing dead and on the floor.

It’s just not worth reacting to s*** like that. But obviously not the case. ’ West also said that he attempted to clarify the timeline of his relationship with Amanda at the reunion amid speculation that they were getting close while filming season 10 last summer. Summer House stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s relationship is still going strong — even with the public backlash





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Summer House West Wilson Ciara Miller Reunion Survival Mode False Narratives Apologizing Relationship With Amanda Batula Surprise

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