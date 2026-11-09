West Philadelphia community holds vigil for Malayshia Alford

Days after 10-year-old Malayshia Alford was found dead in South Jersey, mourners gathered at a West Philadelphia park for a memorial vigil and sought answers regarding her foster care placement.

Community members and family gathered at Morris Park to mourn 10-year-old Malayshia Alford after her body was discovered in New Jersey. Mourners and relatives expressed grief and raised questions regarding the placement decisions involving her foster mother, who faces murder charges.

Mourners gathered at a West Philadelphia park for a memorial vigil to honor 10-year-old Malayshia Alford and demand answers surrounding her foster care placement. The gathering follows a 10-day search that ended when authorities discovered the missing girl's body inside a vehicle parked at a South Jersey apartment complex.

Also read Philadelphia Community Marches in Honor of Murdered 10-Year-Old Foster Child Malayshia Alford

As the investigation continues, Philadelphia police and prosecutors have subpoenaed records from the Department of Human Services, though officials note that state confidentiality laws currently restrict public comment.in South Jersey, family members, neighbors and community members gathered at Morris Park in West Philadelphia to hold a memorial vigil and seek clarity regarding the foster care decisions surrounding her placement. Body of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford found in trunk of vehicle in Lindenwold, foster mother charged The body of missing 10-year-old Malayshia Alford was found Wednesday night in Camden County, New Jersey, bringing a frantic 10-day search to a tragic conclusion.

On Thursday, a foster parent was charged with her murder. The gathering on Sunday took place blocks from the North Simpson Street residence where Alford had been residing. Attendees lit candles and expressed support for her biological family, who noted that relatives had previously sought custody of the fourth-grader. Police say Alford, a student at Robert E. Lamberton Public School, was reported missing in late October.

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Following a 10-day search involving local and regional law enforcement, authorities discovered her body inside a vehicle parked at an apartment complex in Lindenwold, New Jersey, according to previous FOX 29 reporting. Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and officials announced murder charges against foster parent, Carprice Williams, in the killing of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Williams, an elementary school teacher in the School District of Philadelphia, is being held without bail as the legal proceedings move forward, according to police. Attorneys representing Alford's estate and community members cited prior child welfare concerns from 2021 regarding Williams on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Police Department and District Attorney's Office have reportedly issued subpoenas for records from the Department of Human Services and private provider agencies, while DHS officials noted that state confidentiality laws restrict public commentary during ongoing criminal investigations.