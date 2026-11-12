West Jefferson man dies after multi-car accident on Ostrander Road

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Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Delaware County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. on US-36 at County Road 163 on Wednesday.

Brian Brown, a 62-year-old from Ostrander, was driving a 2015 Ford F-350 westbound on US-36, while Robert Shipley, a 64-year-old from West Jefferson, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound on the same road. Andrew Mosier, age 47, was headed eastbound in a 2016 Honda Pilot. Investigators said Shipley slowed his vehicle in traffic and Brown’s vehicle struck him from behind. This caused Shipley’s vehicle to go left of center, where Mosier’s vehicle then hit it on the passenger side.

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Brown and Mosier went to local hospitals for treatment. Officials confirmed that Shipley died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which received help at the scene from the Concord Township Fire Department, Delaware County EMS and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

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