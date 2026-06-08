West Hollywood Pride draws thousands for Pride Month kickoff celebrations

Thousands gathered in West Hollywood for the kickoff of Pride Month celebrations and the Outloud Music Festival.

Thousands gathered in West Hollywood for the kickoff of Pride Month celebrations and the Outloud Music Festival. Attendees said Pride events remain important for visibility, support and community during a politically divisive time.

Visitors from across the United States and abroad joined the weekend festivities, which continue with performances, gatherings and the Pride Parade. Music filled the streets of West Hollywood on Friday as thousands gathered for the kickoff of Pride Month celebrations, drawing visitors from across California and around the world for one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ events.

A DJ energized the crowd as attendees packed West Hollywood Park for the Outloud Music Festival, many describing the event as both a celebration and a reminder of the importance of visibility and community during a politically divisive moment.

"It’s very important for us to still have these kinds of events because people need to know that we’ve always existed and we’re not going away, ever," Lancaster said. "With our current administration, what’s happening right now, we need it more than ever. " Lancaster said West Hollywood’s reputation as a destination for LGBTQ+ culture made the trip worthwhile. For many attendees, the event served as a chance to reconnect with a broader community.

"We need to support them and love them," Oz Powers said. "You don’t have to understand and agree with everything, but just support people and give them love. That’s what this is about.

" Powers said events like Pride help bridge divisions and highlight the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. "There isn’t one gay or lesbian or LGBTQ-plus person. It’s no one queer identity," he said.

"It’s a whole diverse community, like every other community is. This reminds everybody of all the diversity and reminds people that we have to show up right now for this crucial time in history.

"Jenny Gonzalez of Pomona said she came to West Hollywood to stand alongside friends participating in the celebration. One attendee visiting from Turkey said attending Pride in Los Angeles had long been a goal.

"I’m so excited. The atmosphere is great, I’m having a blast, and I’m really happy," he said in his native language. West Hollywood Pride events continue throughout the weekend with performances, community gatherings, and the annual Pride Parade expected to draw large crowds to the city.





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