West Hollywood Ordinance Allows Polyamorous Couples to Register as Domestic Partners

West Hollywood has passed a landmark ordinance permitting polyamorous individuals to register as domestic partners, granting limited rights despite state legal constraints.

West Hollywood, a city within Los Angeles County, California, officially enacted a new municipal ordinance on Tuesday that permits polyamorous couples to register as domestic partners. This legislative move explicitly allows individuals involved in relationships with multiple partners, often referred to as "throuples" or "foursomes," to obtain official recognition from the city government.

The primary objective of this policy is to extend specific legal protections to these non-traditional relationship structures. The ordinance grants registered participants access to essential benefits such as hospital visitation rights and additional tenant protections that were previously unavailable to them under standard municipal frameworks.

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Scope of Legal Rights and Relationship Criteria

To qualify for registration under this new measure, participants must obtain mutual consent from all parties involved in the relationship. The city explicitly states that the ordinance does not apply to individuals who are related by blood, ensuring that the law remains within ethical and legal boundaries.

Registration is not restricted to current residents of West Hollywood. The city allows people from other jurisdictions to travel to West Hollywood specifically to have their multi-partner relationships legally recognized, creating a unique venue for such formalities.

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However, the law comes with significant limitations. It does not confer the full spectrum of legal rights afforded to married couples or traditional domestic partners under state and federal law. The recognition is largely symbolic and administrative, focusing on local municipal benefits rather than broad legal equivalence to marriage.

Advocacy Origins and Council Support

The push for these polyamory protections was first initiated by Christina Fialho, an attorney and the founder of the bisexual media representation advocacy group Rewrite the BiLine. She pitched the concept directly to West Hollywood Councilmember Chelsea Lee Byers in 2025, setting the stage for the subsequent legislative review.

Supporters of the ordinance argue that it represents a crucial step toward addressing the unique challenges faced by adults who maintain romantic or committed relationships with multiple people. Christina Fialho emphasized the emotional and social significance of the change, stating that the ordinance makes it possible for people to dream about a future they once thought was out of reach.

Previous Anti-Discrimination Measures

This registration ordinance builds upon previous legislative efforts by the West Hollywood City Council to protect non-traditional families. The council had previously approved an anti-discrimination ordinance that added "family or relationship" structure to the city's ever-growing protected class.

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That earlier measure was specifically designed to shield individuals in multi-partner relationships from discrimination in housing, healthcare, and education sectors. The new registration process complements these anti-discrimination laws by providing a tangible mechanism for identity and rights recognition.

Implications for Multi-Partner Relationships

The implementation of this ordinance marks a departure from traditional legal frameworks that typically recognize only two partners in domestic arrangements. By acknowledging "perverse arrangements" as defined in some media reports, the city challenges conventional norms regarding relationship recognition.

While the legal rights are limited compared to marriage, the ability to register provides a layer of security for participants in multi-partner dynamics. It establishes a formal record of their relationships, which can be critical for accessing emergency medical care and navigating housing disputes.