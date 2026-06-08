West Hollywood Celebrates Pride Month with Music, Love, and Lively Festivities

The week-long Pride festival in West Hollywood culminated in a vibrant nighttime celebration featuring live performances, including surprise set by Lizzo, street parade, and a safe, inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community to express themselves.

WEST HOLLYWOOD , Calif. -- The first weekend of Pride Month came to a close in West Hollywood , where one of the country's largest Pride festivals drew crowds for a nonstop celebration along Santa Monica Boulevard.

Live music from the concert stage capped the final night of OUTLOUD Music Festival, with guests gathering under the stars for performances that kept the energy high through the evening. Among the highlights was Grammy-winning artist Lizzo, who danced to her song "Truth Hurts" before delivering an impromptu performance.

"I just want to say as an ally, thank you so much for always supporting me and loving on me," Lizzo said. The heart of Los Angeles' LGBTQ+ community is celebrating Pride in West Hollywood this weekend. From the street fair to the main stage, love and respect were on full display. Many attendees said the festival provided a meaningful space to express themselves freely.

"With everything that's going on, just to have a space to come out here and walk around and be free, love on your loved one, be Black and be proud, is very important," Singletary said. For some, Pride also marked a personal milestone. Ryan Morales, 25, of Glendale, said participating in the celebration carried special significance after coming out as queer a few years ago.

"I was like, I don't want to lie about who I am. I want to be myself, living my truth," Morales said.

"When you feel ready to -- that's the perfect time. " Earlier in the day, a parade moved through Santa Monica Boulevard, featuring floats, music and dancing as spectators cheered from the sidelines. "No judgment here. We're in the no judgment zone.

Love is love, we love it, and we cheers to it all day long," said Katie Cubbedge of Culver City.

"I am obsessed with this culture, and I love my friends, and I want to support everybody," added Eryka Rangel, an ally from Thousand Oaks. As WeHo Pride wraps up, attention shifts to the next major celebration in Los Angeles. The 56th-annual L.A. Pride Parade is less than a week away, continuing the nation's longest-running Pride celebration.

The upcoming parade will feature more than 120 colorful and joyful contingents, including music, dancers, floats and marching units. ABC7 will broadcast the parade live on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. as it travels through the heart of Hollywood, offering viewers a front-row seat to the festivities.





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Pride LGBTQ+ West Hollywood Festival Celebrity

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