West Hollywood Approves Multi-Partner Domestic Partnership Registry

West City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance allowing polyamorous groups to register as domestic partners, granting specific legal rights in housing and healthcare.

West Hollywood has become the latest jurisdiction in Los Angeles County to legally recognize multi-partner relationships. The West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that allows individuals in throuples or larger groupings to register as domestic partners with the city government.

New Rights for Nontraditional Families

This legislative measure grants registered participants specific legal protections previously reserved for married couples or traditional two-person domestic partnerships. Key benefits include guaranteed hospital visitation rights for all registered partners and enhanced tenant protections within the rental market.

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The ordinance requires participants to submit formal paperwork to the city clerk to establish their relationship status. To qualify for registration, all individuals must provide mutual consent and confirm that they are not blood relatives of one another. This process creates an official municipal record of their committed relationship structure.

Crafting Polyamory Protections

Christina Fialho, founder of the bisexual media representation advocacy group Rewrite the BiLine, first proposed these protections to Councilmember Chelsea Lee Byers in early 2025. Fialho described the initiative as a way to allow people to envision a future that was previously inaccessible due to systemic barriers.

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Councilmember Chelsea Lee Byers introduced the measure to the council, calling the protections long overdue. She noted that rising living costs and broader societal pressures have significantly impacted access to essential services for nontraditional households. The council created a task force by March to determine the operational mechanics of this registry.

Housing and Healthcare Impacts

The law specifically addresses discrimination in housing by preventing landlords from terminating leases or refusing to renew them simply because a partner remains in the rental property. Additionally, healthcare facilities and city-operated jails are mandated to recognize the visitation rights of all registered partners in the grouping.

Registration is not restricted to West Hollywood residents. Individuals living outside the city limits can also have their relationships officially recognized under this ordinance. This extraterritorial recognition allows people elsewhere to utilize the legal framework for their specific needs.

Opposition and Broader Context

Critics, including the California Family Council, have raised concerns about the implications of recognizing polyamorous relationships. Conservative religious advocacy groups have previously described such support as cultural suicide during similar debates in Berkeley and Oakland. Despite this opposition, supporters argue the law protects families rather than policing them.

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Some Massachusetts municipalities already recognize multi-partner domestic partnerships. Local advocates like Katz, who has children with multiple partners, fear ostracization despite lacking direct workplace prejudice. The ordinance marks a significant step toward addressing challenges faced by adults maintaining committed relationships with multiple people.