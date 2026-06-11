West Hills Neighborhood Council Leads Successful Community Cleanup at Orcutt Ranch Horticulture Center

Volunteers and board members of the West Hills Neighborhood Council joined forces to revitalize the Orcutt Ranch Horticulture Center, removing significant debris to enhance local beauty and accessibility.

The City of Los Angeles employs a unique system of governance through its Neighborhood Councils, which serve as official, elected advisory bodies. These organizations are designed to provide a direct link between the residents of local communities and the decisions made at City Hall.

By utilizing a network of dedicated local volunteers, these councils advocate for the specific needs of their districts, focusing on critical urban issues such as sustainable land use, the crisis of homelessness, and the ongoing necessity for public safety. Beyond policy advocacy, these councils are granted annual budgets to fund and manage local projects that directly benefit the immediate environment.

One such organization, the West Hills Neighborhood Council, has distinguished itself through a commitment to the physical upkeep and aesthetic enhancement of its region, recognizing that the visual quality of a neighborhood often reflects the strength and unity of its residents. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, this commitment was put into action during a comprehensive cleanup initiative at the Orcutt Ranch Horticulture Center.

The event saw a diverse gathering of leadership and citizens, including WHNC board members Glenn Jennings, Brenda Citrom, Melissa Findling, and Penny Newmark, who worked side-by-side with dedicated community volunteers such as Greg Freisen, Doris Freisen, and Mark Weber. The spirit of multi-generational service was evident as Augustne Yetukuri and his son, Nolan Yetukuri, joined the efforts, alongside other volunteers like Heidi Manning.

The group focused their energy on the challenging terrain of the horticulture center, specifically targeting ravines and overgrown areas. Together, they managed to collect sixty thirty-gallon trash bags filled with accumulated leaves and successfully cut and stacked approximately one hundred large palm fronds. This massive effort was coordinated to ensure that the Department of Recreation and Parks could efficiently pick up the debris, thereby restoring the natural beauty of the site.

While the cleanup crew handled the heavy lifting, the West Valley Garden Club contributed their expertise by meticulously tending to the rose gardens, ensuring that the floral displays remained a point of pride for the community. The leadership driving these efforts, specifically Brad Vanderhoof, who serves as the Board Secretary, Beautification Chair, and Communications and Outreach Co-chair, emphasizes that the primary mission of the beautification committee is to collaborate with local stakeholders to promote and facilitate activities that improve the overall appearance of the area.

By focusing on streets, sidewalks, and parks, the committee seeks to foster a greater sense of shared responsibility among the stakeholders of West Hills. This particular event is part of a broader, monthly strategy to target high-visibility corridors where debris and overgrowth have made it difficult or even impossible for pedestrians to navigate safely. Vanderhoof notes that the goal is not simply to clean a park, but to cultivate a culture of care.

He observes that community service is often contagious; when neighbors witness a group of volunteers working diligently to improve a public space, they are frequently inspired to step out of their homes and lend a helping hand. This ripple effect transforms a simple cleanup event into a powerful tool for community building, strengthening the social fabric of West Hills while ensuring that the Orcutt Ranch Horticulture Center remains a welcoming sanctuary for all visitors





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