West Ham United Owner David Sullivan Banned from Women's and Academy Matches Over Safeguarding Concerns

David Sullivan, co-owner of West Ham United, has been prohibited from attending women's and youth team matches since 2023 following safeguarding allegations. The FA is investigating historical claims, which Sullivan denies, and the Independent Football Regulator is reviewing his fitness to hold a stake in the club.

David Sullivan , the 77-year-old co-owner of West Ham United , has been banned from attending women's and academy matches at the club since 2023 due to safeguarding concerns.

The Football Association (FA) launched an investigation after officials became aware of historical allegations against Sullivan. He subsequently stepped down from his role as co-chair of the club as these allegations, which he denies, surfaced. The FA's investigation is understood to be ongoing. According to The Times, a safeguarding group comprising the club, the FA, and local authorities decided to restrict Sullivan's access to his own club's youth and women's teams.

Sullivan, who retains a significant 38.8 percent stake in West Ham United, has been accused of abusing his power by using his position as former owner of the Daily and Sunday Sport to prey on young women for sex. Recent reports indicate that Sullivan could be forced to sell his stake in the club.

The Independent Football Regulator, a new body with the authority to remove owners who fail to meet its owners and directors test, is examining the situation and has requested information. The FA declined to comment on individual cases but reiterated its commitment to safeguarding, stating it operates a robust programme across all levels of English football, handles referrals according to rigorous policies, works closely with police, and has its processes independently reviewed by the NSPCC's Child Protection in Sport Unit.

A West Ham spokesperson emphasized that the club has clear and robust safeguarding measures, independently assessed and audited annually, and standard practice prevents commenting on individual matters. This case underscores heightened scrutiny on football club ownership and safeguarding standards in the sport. The situation remains fluid as the FA investigation continues and the Independent Football Regulator reviews the matter, potentially impacting Sullivan's future involvement with West Ham United





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