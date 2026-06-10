West Ham Sponsor Unaware of Sullivan Safeguarding Ban Amid FA Investigation

Boyle Sports, West Ham United's principal sponsor, expresses deep concern after learning of a safeguarding ban on co-owner David Sullivan, which was undisclosed during their multi-million pound deal. The FA's restriction, tied to historical allegations, has drawn scrutiny from the new independent regulator.

West Ham United 's principal sponsor, Boyle Sports , was reportedly unaware of a safeguarding ban imposed on the club's co-owner David Sullivan when it signed a multi-year sponsorship deal.

The ban, enforced by the FA following an investigation into historical allegations, prohibits Sullivan from contact with the club's women's and academy teams. The sponsor has expressed extreme concern over the allegations, which Sullivan denies, describing the FA agreement as a temporary, non-disciplinary measure related to an anonymous 1981 complaint. The independent football regulator has also sought urgent information from West Ham regarding the matter, highlighting potential governance issues.

The sponsorship deal, signed in 2025 and worth multiple millions, would have been prohibited under Premier League shirt sponsorship rules had West Ham remained in the top flight. Boyle Sports reaffirmed its support for the regulator's review, while Sullivan maintained his innocence and framed the agreement as a pragmatic step to avoid controversy. The situation raises questions about due diligence by sponsors and the oversight of club owners in English football





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West Ham United David Sullivan Boyle Sports FA Safeguarding Ban Independent Football Regulator Premier League Sponsorship Rules Club Ownership Allegations Due Diligence

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