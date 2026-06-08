West Ham's David Sullivan Faces Ownership Crisis Over Serious Misconduct Allegations

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan resigned as vice-chair after being accused of historical sexual misconduct. The new Independent Football Regulator is investigating his fitness to own a club and could force him to sell his 38.8% stake. Sullivan denies the claims and plans to sue the BBC for libel.

David Sullivan , the 77-year-old former porn baron and vice-chair of West Ham United , faces serious historic allegations that he preyed on women for sex, specifically requesting sexual favours from aspiring young models in exchange for work.

Following these accusations, Sullivan resigned from his vice-chair position at the club ahead of the broadcast and publication of an investigation into the claims. While he denies any wrongdoing, stating the allegations are false and sensationalized, the newly formed Independent Football Regulator (IFR) has described the claims as 'extremely serious' and indicated it will use its statutory powers to urgently assess Sullivan's suitability as a club owner under its Owners, Directors and Senior Executives regime.

The IFR, which gained authority in December, has the power to force unsuitable owners to sell their stake in a football club, a measure that could be applied if Sullivan is found wanting in terms of honesty, integrity, or the necessary skills and experience. Sullivan remains the largest shareholder at West Ham with a 38.8 percent stake, and the regulator's intervention raises the possibility of a forced sale.

This development adds to the existing tension at the club, where fan relations with the board have been strained, as evidenced by anti-Sullivan chants at matches last season. Meanwhile, Karren Brady, a key associate of Sullivan, left the club in April, and there is uncertainty about whether Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who holds 27 percent, might increase his shareholding. Sullivan has announced his intention to sue the BBC and other media outlets for libel over their coverage





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David Sullivan West Ham United Independent Football Regulator Football Ownership Misconduct Allegations IFR Premier League Shareholder Sexual Harassment Libel Lawsuit

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