West Ham United has deleted all digital references to Russell Brand from its official website. The move follows the actor's ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault convictions.

West Ham United has officially purged all mentions of actor and comedian Russell Brand from its digital platforms. The decision follows the immediate conclusion of a criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court, where a jury found Brand guilty of serious sexual offenses. The club, which Brand supported from childhood, has effectively severed its public association with the star.

West Ham Deletes Brand References

West Ham United removed a 2023 article that previously highlighted Brand as a globally recognized supporter during a Conference League victory. The club also eliminated content featuring his past interactions with players and managers. This digital cleanup occurred shortly after Brand was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison on Monday.

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The club had previously granted Brand frequent VIP access and featured him on official channels for decades. However, Daily Mail Sport reports that Brand never held a season ticket or formal contractual relationship with the organization. The removal signals a definitive end to the club's public endorsement of the entertainer.

Court Verdict and Sentencing Details

A jury at Southwark Crown Court deliberated for eight-and-a-half hours before delivering its verdict last Thursday. The court found Brand guilty of raping a twenty-one-year-old woman he met at a Hammersmith Apollo stand-up show in twenty-oh-nine. He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker in twenty-oh-five and a Channel Four employee in twenty-oh-nine.

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Prosecutors established that Brand groped an MTV worker during a twenty-oh-four party in Soho and performed a forced massage on a Channel Four staffer in twenty-oh-nine. The judge, Mr Justice Bentham, emphasized that the rape convictions inevitably resulted in a significant custodial term. The maximum sentence for rape can reach up to nineteen years depending on severity guidelines.

Publisher Withdrawals and Legal Consequences

Major publishing houses have concurrently withdrawn Brand's literary works from global sale. Hodder & Stoughton confirmed it removed his best-selling memoir My Booky Wook from distribution. The book was the UK Christmas No-one best-seller in twenty-oh-seven but became central evidence during the trial.

Jurors reviewed extracts from the memoir that prosecutors argued supported the accounts of the accusers. The passages included statements about Brand's attitudes towards women and sexual exploits. Pan Macmillan, another major British publisher, confirmed it is also in the process of removing his titles from the market.

Ongoing Inquiries and Future Implications

West Ham United's actions reflect a broader institutional distancing from Brand as legal pressures mount. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that investigations into further allegations remain ongoing. Brand faces additional rape complaints from two other women who have already been questioned by officers.

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The actor was cleared of two further counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. These acquitted charges involved a woman met at a nineteen-ninety-nine Labour Party conference and an MTV worker in twenty-oh-one. However, the active prison sentence and continued police inquiries ensure the legal and reputational fallout will persist for the foreseeable future.