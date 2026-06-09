West Ham Owner David Sullivan Banned from Women's and Academy Teams Over Safeguarding Concerns

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has been banned from contact with the club's women's and academy teams since 2023 following safeguarding allegations. The FA investigation continues, and an independent regulator is reviewing his fitness to hold a stake in the club.

David Sullivan , the 77-year-old co-owner of West Ham United , has been prohibited from contacting the club's women's and academy teams since 2023 due to safeguarding concerns.

The Football Association (FA) launched an investigation after historical allegations surfaced, which Sullivan denies. The decision to bar him was made by a safeguarding group comprising the club, the FA, and local authorities. Despite retaining a 38.8% stake in the club, Sullivan's access to youth and women's teams was restricted over accusations that he abused his power as former owner of the Daily and Sunday Sport newspapers to prey on young women for sex.

The FA investigation remains active, and the independent football regulator is also examining the matter, with the power to enforce a sale if Sullivan fails the owners' and directors' test. Both the FA and West Ham issued statements emphasizing their robust safeguarding protocols and commitment to thorough investigations, while declining to comment on specifics. The case has sparked discussions about owner oversight and safeguarding standards in English football





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David Sullivan West Ham United FA Safeguarding Investigation Football Ownership Independent Football Regulator Academy Teams Women's Football Abuse Of Power Allegations

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