West Ham co-owner David Sullivan accused of abusing women over decades

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has resigned from his post after allegations of abusing women emerged through an investigation. The allegations span decades and date back to the 1980s. Sullivan denies the allegations and has announced plans to sue the BBC for libel.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has been accused of abusing a number of women and preying on them for sex - in some cases when they were teenagers.

Allegations spanning decades and dating back to the 1980s have emerged through an investigation that led to Mr Sullivan resigning from his post over the weekend. They come from seven women, all of whom were models in their late teens or early twenties seeking work at Sullivan's Daily and Sunday Sport newspapers at the time they were allegedly abused.

They accuse Sullivan - who denies the allegations - of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour, including pressuring them for sex during business meetings, where he offered to aid their careers if they slept with him or gave him oral sex. The BBC also reports that Sullivan, 77, has separately admitted paying for sex in the 1990s with a girl who he understood to be 16 or 17 years old.

Sullivan was in his 40s at the time, and it only became illegal to pay for sex with a 16 or 17 year old in 2003. Sullivan has 'categorically' denied the claims of abuse, which date back to the era when he built a fortune from pornography, newspapers and football. He quit West Ham over the weekend, while protesting his innocence, after BBC Panorama and The Times confirmed they would be publishing the findings of their joint investigation.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan, pictured left, has been accused of abusing a number of women and preying on them for sex Sullivan stepped down from his post at the club over the weekend after learning the investigation would be published Sullivan has 'categorically' denied the allegations against him Sacha Wall is the only alleged victim of Sullivan's predatory behaviour who wanted to be named. She claims that, as a 24-year-old aspiring model, Sullivan tried to pressure her into a sexual encounter by suggesting it would advance her career.

In a resignation statement, Sullivan said: 'I have recently become aware that factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life are due to be broadcast and published.

'The false allegations levelled against me have been sensationalised by the media. After a lifetime spent building businesses in the adult industry in which I have met thousands of women, it is sadly inevitable that a small number of improper conduct claims are being made against me.

'I categorically deny these claims. 'I am a private man, and those who personally and professionally know the real David Sullivan, not the caricature invented by the tabloids, know exactly who I am and what I stand for. I am absolutely not the person the media has decided to paint me as.

'I have not been provided with any proper explanation as to how these individuals or their claims were independently verified or assessed for credibility prior to publication. I believe that the entire process has been fundamentally unfair and completely lacking in any due impartiality.

'I will be suing the BBC for libel, along with any other media outlet that repeats any libelous allegations. ' In response, the BBC said: 'BBC Panorama and The Times newspaper have been working together on a joint investigation into the behaviour of David Sullivan, who has announced he is stepping down as joint-chair and director of West Ham United FC. Over decades, he's made millions from pornography, newspapers, and football.

The investigation is due to be broadcast and published on Monday.

' It is thought that a boardroom power struggle may now ensue, with Czech co-chairman Daniel Kretinsky understood to harbour reservations over a mooted plan for Sullivan's two sons, Jack and David, to replace him. Indeed, Kretinsky, who has a 27 per cent stake, may seek to increase his holding and take control of the club. This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates





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West Ham David Sullivan Abuse Allegations BBC Panorama The Times Boardroom Power Struggle

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