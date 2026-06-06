West Ham Chairman David Sullivan Resigns Amid False Allegations, Vows to Sue Media

David Sullivan has resigned as joint-chair and director of West Ham United, citing 'factually incorrect and entirely false' allegations about his personal life. He denies the claims and intends to sue the BBC and other media outlets for libel, stating his departure is to avoid distraction during a challenging period for the club.

West Ham United 's long-serving joint chairman David Sullivan has resigned from his position with immediate effect. Sullivan, 77, confirmed his departure in a statement released through his legal representatives, citing "factually incorrect and entirely false" allegations concerning his personal life that he claims are due to be broadcast and published.

He described the claims as sensationalised by the media and categorically denied any wrongdoing. Sullivan stated that after a lifetime spent building businesses in the adult industry, it was inevitable that a small number of improper conduct claims would be made, but he insisted these claims are false.

He expressed frustration at the process, claiming he was not given a proper explanation as to how the individuals or their claims were verified for credibility prior to publication, and characterized the entire process as fundamentally unfair and lacking impartiality. Sullivan announced his intention to sue the BBC for libel, along with any other media outlet that repeats any defamatory allegations.

He emphasized that none of the allegations relate to his more than 30 years in football, including his tenure at West Ham United. He described his time at the club as one of the greatest passions and privileges of his life and stated that he cares deeply about the club, its supporters, its players, its staff, and its future.

Sullivan said his decision to resign was made out of love, respect, and responsibility toward the club and its fan base, to avoid becoming an unnecessary distraction or a source of instability at what is already a challenging and important time for West Ham. He added that he would be stepping down to focus his full energy on fighting these false allegations, having engaged his legal team to prepare legal proceedings against each complaint.

Sullivan thanked everyone connected with West Ham United, past and present, for the loyalty, friendship, memories, European adventures, and successes that he will carry with him forever. He expressed total confidence that the Board of Directors and interim Chief Executive Officer Karim Virani will take the club forward in the right direction, and wished everyone connected with the club every success in the future.

Sullivan further clarified that he is still the biggest shareholder at the club, having bought a 50 per cent share with the late David Gold in 2010, and he will not be making further public comment at this stage but reserves all legal rights. West Ham United issued a separate statement confirming Sullivan's resignation from his position as joint-chair and as a director of both WH Holding Limited and West Ham United Football Club.

The club stated that Sullivan has been made aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations and it is understood that none of the allegations relate to West Ham United or any of its operations. The statement quoted Sullivan, through his own legal representatives, as denying any illegal conduct and taking the decision to step down to avoid disruption to the club while he addresses the matter privately.

The club confirmed that interim CEO Karim Virani, reporting into the current Board of Directors, will continue to lead day-to-day operations and that an update on the future structure of the Board will be provided in due course, with no further comment at this time. Sullivan's long-term right-hand woman Karren Brady announced her departure from West Ham in April.

West Ham were relegated from the Premier League last month, and Sullivan was recently in attendance at the London Stadium for the last game of the season against Leeds, where the relegation was confirmed





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David Sullivan West Ham United Resignation Allegations Libel Lawsuit BBC Premier League Relegation Karim Virani Football

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