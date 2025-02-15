West Coast Battled by Storm, Northeast Braces for Winter Fury

A severe storm system wreaked havoc on the West Coast with torrential rain, triggering mudslides and flooding. Meanwhile, the Northeast faced the threat of heavy snow and ice, disrupting travel and posing risks. The storm's remnants brought frigid Arctic air southward, plunging temperatures in the Midwest and Upper Plains.

The storm's remnants brought heavy snow and icy conditions to the Northeastern US, disrupting travel and posing risks. The storm system wreaked havoc in several states, with Kentucky facing the brunt of the impact from flash flooding.

In Sierra Madre, California, a storm surge swept down the mountainside, trapping at least one car in mud and damaging numerous home garages. Bulldozers worked tirelessly to clear debris-choked streets in the city. Meanwhile, in Malibu, California, rescue crews pulled an emergency vehicle from the water after it was swept into the surf by debris flow. The storm's relentless force left a trail of destruction in its wake, highlighting the vulnerability of communities to extreme weather events. In the Northeast, a different kind of storm loomed, with heavy snow and ice predicted to blanket the region. The National Weather Service issued warnings of hazardous travel conditions and potential power outages, urging residents to exercise caution. The storm system's trajectory brought frigid Arctic air southward, plunging temperatures in the Midwest and Upper Plains. Denver, Colorado, braced for sub-zero temperatures, prompting the city to extend its cold weather shelters. The relentless storms underscored the interconnectedness of weather systems and the far-reaching consequences of climate change.





