West Claims Taking Beta Blocker Helps Him 'Stay Composed' Amid Romance Backlash, Ciara Criticizes Claim with Insightful Comments

Criticizing West's claim that taking beta blockers helped him 'stay composed' amidst facing backlash over his romance with Ciara, a nurse provides insight into how beta blockers work and the misconception of suppressing emotions. Fans debate the drama and support further engaging with the subject matter, while comedy leaves many wondering about the ridiculousness of his beta blocker claim amidst the nurse's comments. The response to their drama and statements varied widely, with confusion, support, humor, and debating the subject matter between fans.

West 's claim that taking a beta blocker prior to filming helped him 'stay composed as much as possible' amid facing backlash over his romance with Ciara was met with criticism from a registered nurse who explained that beta blockers only block the physical symptoms of anxiety and did not remove emotion.

In response to a question about his emotional expression, West explained that he took one beta blocker prior to filming and apologized if he didn't read emotional enough. West also discussed the status of his relationship with Amanda, stating that he and Amanda were not using the word 'love' yet but were having conversations about the seriousness of their feelings and where their relationship was going.

In January, Amanda confirmed that it was too early to declare that they had found love, but the pair were having discussions about the future of their relationship. In a joint Instagram statement on March 31, they confirmed their romantic involvement. West and Ciara also discussed the drama surrounding his relationship at the season 2 premiere of 'Your Friends & Neighbors' in New York City, with Ciara implying that West was being dismissive towards his emotional reactions during the reunion.

Fans expressed support for Ciara's stance, some even claiming to be beta blocker girls and fully expressing their emotions. West also discussed the recent split and divorce between Amanda and her husband Kyle and how they were still discussing their relationship and its future in early March. Fans on Threads were quick to joke about the ridiculousness of their beta blocker claim amidst the nurse's comments on the topic.

The response to their drama was mixed, with some fans expressing confusion and support for their actions and statements, as well as support for Ciara's comments about West's dismissive treatment of his emotions during the reunion. Overall, the response was mixed, with some fans expressing confusion and support for their actions and statements, while others had negative opinions and found humor in the nurse's comments regarding beta blockers and emotional expressiondasdgasdgdsdasd





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West Ciara Beta Blockers Emotion Drama Drama Single Love Relationship Fight Or Flight Symptoms Fear Compassion Support Drama Mixed Response Feuds

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