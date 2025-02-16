West Chester Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase Across Delaware

A 22-year-old man from West Chester, Pennsylvania, engaged in a high-speed pursuit with Delaware State Police that spanned across a significant portion of the state. The chase began after New Castle County Police attempted to stop the driver for operating a vehicle with a bare rim. The driver, identified as Thomas Casey, evaded law enforcement through multiple jurisdictions, leading to a dangerous situation involving dislodged car parts and near-miss collisions with police vehicles.

A West Chester man led Delaware State Police on a pursuit that stretched across a majority of the state, crossing through many jurisdictions, covering at least 45 miles, before crashing, attempting to run, but ultimately caught by troopers. The chase began after New Castle County Police tried to pull him over due to a bare rim on the car he was driving.

Friday afternoon, about 12:45, officials with Delaware State Police said troopers were contacted, saying New Castle County Police were pursuing a man driving a BMW with a Pennsylvania tag and driving on a bare rim. Troopers joined the pursuit after the driver, later identified as 22-year-old West Chester resident Thomas Casey, was seen heading south into Middletown, Delaware, on State Route 1. As the chase continued, parts of the BMW began to disengage from the vehicle, hurtling into the air. An unidentified metal object struck the hood of a DSP vehicle, tearing into the hood. Next, the metal brake caliper separated from the car and crashed into the windshield of a different DSP vehicle, almost hitting the trooper inside. As they approached Dover, officials say Casey began to speed up. About 12 miles south of Dover, a trooper tried to lay down traffic spikes, Casey saw them in enough time to swerve, nearly hitting the trooper standing there. The trooper ran out of the way of the vehicle to avoid being hit. Another attempt at traffic spikes was made a short time later, but with the same results, as Casey swerved towards the trooper, who also had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Casey then merged onto Exit 86 toward Frederica, and as he did so, he hit a traffic sign and crashed into a utility pole in front of a local store. He jumped out of the disabled vehicle and tried to make a run for it, but troopers grabbed him before he could elude them. He then resisted, officials said, causing minor injuries to the troopers. Officials said the troopers noticed Casey showed continued signs of impairment. He was taken to a nearby barracks and a legal blood test was performed. Casey was then charged with assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest with force, driving under the influence of a drug and other related offenses. He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $50,877 cash bond





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

High-Speed Chase DUI Reckless Endangerment Delaware State Police West Chester

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pennsylvania Man Charged in West Chester Burglary Spree, Including Police Car HeistA Pennsylvania man is facing multiple burglary charges, including the alleged theft of a police badge and body armor vest from a patrol car.

Read more »

Chester police commissioner retires after crash involving police vehicleState police confirm they are investigating a collision involving Gretsky's police vehicle shortly after midnight on Monday.

Read more »

Burglars Targeting Doorbell Cameras Before Home Invasions in Delaware and Chester CountiesPolice in Upper Providence Township are warning residents about a group of burglars who are vandalizing doorbell cameras before breaking into homes in Delaware and Chester Counties. The burglars are believed to be targeting homes in 'distant locations and traverse through backyards and wood lines'. Police urge residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors, and use their home alarms.

Read more »

Former State Police Major Appointed to Monitor West Wildwood Police DepartmentFollowing the Chief of Police's leave of absence, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland appoints retired State Police Major Mark Weeks as a monitor to oversee the department's operations and ensure continued community service.

Read more »

At this West Chester shop, vintage Eagles gear is flying off the shelves.Saquon Barkley, Jake Elliott, and Reed Blankenship give Jawn Suppliy their stamp of approval. The store will do their largest merchandise drop on Saturday.

Read more »

Man Arrested for Summer Burglaries in West ChesterPolice in West Chester, Pennsylvania, have arrested a man suspected of committing a series of burglaries over the summer. The investigation was sparked by a burglary on August 17, 2024, where the suspect was caught stealing a TV but fled after encountering the homeowner. Further burglaries followed, including the theft of a ballistic vest and badge from a police car. Police linked the suspect to the crimes through DNA found on a stolen Ring doorbell camera.

Read more »