Israeli farmers report dozens of livestock poisonings in the West Bank since November 2025. Officials label the attacks agricultural terror targeting Jewish-owned farms in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli security officials and agricultural leaders are raising alarms over a series of suspected animal poisonings targeting livestock in the contested West Bank, a region formally known as Judea and Samaria. The incidents, which have escalated significantly since November 2025, involve the deliberate contamination of food and water sources provided to goats and sheep.

Reports indicate that Palestinian militants are allegedly responsible for these attacks, which Israeli authorities have classified as acts of agricultural terror. The widespread nature of the poisonings has prompted urgent warnings from local leaders regarding the safety of farming communities and the potential spillover effects on regional wildlife and human populations.

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Details of Agricultural Terror Allegations

The Press Service of Israel, operating as TPS-IL, conducted an investigation that identified a distinct cluster of poisoning incidents across the Binyamin region over the past twelve months. Military officials and agricultural sources confirm that Jewish-owned farms are the primary targets, with evidence suggesting that poisons are being mixed into specific food items such as dates and pita bread to lure livestock.

One source speaking to Fox News Digital emphasized the severity of the threat, describing the events as a form of agricultural terrorism designed to inflict economic and emotional harm on farming families. The source noted that these attacks are part of a broader pattern of violence that includes verbal harassment, physical assaults, arson, and property damage against Israeli residents in the area.

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Farmer Accounts of Specific Incidents

Evyatar Karo, a leader of the farming movement whose Metzudat David farm is situated in the Binyamin region north of Jerusalem, has provided detailed accounts of the initial attacks. Karo stated that the incidents began in November 2025 when he discovered his goats lying on the pasture, gasping for air and drooling. He observed strange dates scattered nearby that contained a blue substance, indicating deliberate contamination.

Karo described the horrific nature of the deaths, noting that the animals screamed and choked as the toxin took effect. He recounted administering veterinary medication mixed with water in an attempt to save the livestock, but many animals perished. The emotional toll on farmers is significant, with Karo describing the experience of watching animals die in one's hands as a terrible and traumatic event.

Investigation into Poisons and Spread

Investigators have identified Lannate, a broad-spectrum carbamate insecticide commonly used in agriculture, as one of the primary substances being weaponized. The poison is reportedly being deployed in highly concentrated forms to maximize lethality. Karo reported that his farm alone lost twenty-five animals to this targeted poisoning campaign, highlighting the devastating impact on individual livelihoods.

Beyond the immediate loss of livestock, authorities warn that the presence of carcasses in grazing fields poses a secondary danger to other animals. If a poisoned animal is left in the field, scavengers or other grazing animals may consume the remains, creating a chain reaction of deaths that can affect a wider range of wildlife and potentially contaminate local ecosystems.

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Regional Scope and Official Response

The scope of the alleged terror campaign extends beyond the Binyamin region. Similar incidents involving poisoned water cisterns and livestock have been reported in other areas, including Gush Etzion and Shiloh. This geographic spread suggests a coordinated effort or at least a synchronized pattern of attacks affecting multiple agricultural communities across the West Bank.

Israeli military officials have stated that they are actively responding to intelligence regarding these poisoning plots. The source indicated that any Palestinian individual identified as intending to poison someone or having done so in the past is subject to detention. Authorities are urging farmers to remain in approved grazing areas, strictly mark their livestock as instructed, and file complaints with relevant authorities for every incident to ensure proper documentation and legal action.