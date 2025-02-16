West Anchorage High School boys hockey team dominates to win back-to-back Division I state championships

The West Anchorage High School boys hockey team achieved a dominant back-to-back Division I state championship victory, outscoring opponents 25-0 throughout the postseason. Senior goaltender Gunnar Bergo secured five consecutive shutouts, cementing his team's success. The Eagles' journey to the top was marked by unwavering focus and determination, solidifying their standing as a formidable force in Alaska high school hockey.

To accomplish a successful title defense is an incredible feat. But to do so in the overwhelmingly dominant fashion that the West Anchorage High School boys hockey team did in its pursuit of back-to-back Division I state championships was an even more impressive achievement. The Eagles went the entire postseason without allowing a goal, outscoring their opponents over that span a combined 25-0.

Saturday night’s 3-0 shutout of West Valley in the finals at the Curtis Menard Memorial Sports Center marked their fifth straight shutout and third of the tournament.“It’s always a hard task, because after you win the first one, everybody kind of measures themselves throughout the year competing against the state champion,” West head coach Rob Larkey said. “It’s kind of hard to repeat but most of all, going 23-1 to get here is amazing.” He described the team’s journey to return to the mountain top as a “climb” where they stayed focused and motivated to reach their goal of completing a successful title defense and securing regular season and regional championships. “To win back-to-back with the triple crown was truly amazing,” Larkey said. “That’s really tough to do plus winning the academic award for regions.” The last line of defense for the Eagles this year was senior goaltender Gunnar Bergo who notched his eighth shutout of the season with the blanking off the Wolfpack. While Larkey isn’t sure if his five straight shutouts in front of the net during the postseason is a record, he called it “truly amazing.”“That gave us the strength sometimes when we had some moments when we weren’t feeling good and they took some momentum away, Bergo came up big and gave us that energy we needed to build on it,” he said. Even though he didn’t see nearly as much action as the goalies for the opposing teams who were often under constant duress, whenever Bergo’s number was called, he showed nerves of steel and made clutch saves look nonchalant. Saturday night’s game was no different as he stopped 22 shots to go out on the highest note possible. “I don’t really just think about that kind of stuff, I just stop the puck, because that’s my job,” Bergo said. The Eagles leading goal-scorer of the night was unsurprisingly their leader throughout the season, junior forward Joey Dittrich, who found the back of the net twice. He teamed up with his older brother and linemate, Paul, to break their tie for the team lead in goals with his 23rd in the first period on a power play. “It was a great pass by him, we’ve always had that connection,” Dittrich said. “He saw me in the backdoor, I had my stick on the ice, he put it right where he needed it to be. Scoring that goal on a pass from him was truly special.” His second goal came on an unassisted empty-netter late in the third period and as sweet as that icing on the cake was, he still says the goal he and his brother joined forces for means more to him.This year’s senior class has been part of the maturation process of the program from aspiring for prominence to achieving dominance. “They came in as sophomores and we lost to Chugiak at state, last year as juniors, they won and to come back now and win, they had a heck of a stance throughout their whole high school careers,” Larkey said. His son, Rob Larkey III, was a freshman defenseman on this year’s team and while he didn’t play a prominent role on the ice in the Eagles' pursuit of another title, being able to enjoy the ride together made it even sweeter. “I get to spend a lot of time with him and work on his game a little bit,” Larkey said. “He’s like everybody else. He’s kind of frustrated because he’s got a lot of great players ahead of him so he has to earn his keep through it and he’s doing a great job. It’s good to have him around.” Dittrich believes the chance to compete for a three-peat would be “another fun test” but he may not get the chance to attempt a second straight title defense. There is some uncertainty about whether there will be high school hockey in Anchorage his senior year and beyond as it is one of the three sports along with swimming and gymnastics that are on the chopping block for the school district as it faces a budget crisis. Bergo plans to go on to play junior hockey but doesn’t want his class to be the last to have high school hockey in Anchorage for the foreseeable future





