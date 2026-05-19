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Wesleyan Washington University Graduate Journalist Connor J. Benintendi Reports on Seahawks Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Disrespect

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Wesleyan Washington University Graduate Journalist Connor J. Benintendi Reports on Seahawks Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Disrespect
DisrespectWesleyan Washington UniversityConnor J. Benintendi
📆5/19/2026 7:23 PM
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27 sec. here / 16 min. at publisher
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A graduate of Western Washington University, Connor J. Benintendi has been covering the Seattle Seahawks since 2024. In this article, he reported on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a Seattle Seahawks wide receiver who received the Offensive Player of the Year trophy with a misspelled trophy. It incorrectly labeled him a 'Defensive Player of the Year.' In response, Jaxon Smith-Njigba called it disrespectful, and the league apologized for the mistake. The wide receiver emphasized the importance of respect in professional sports.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba posted a frustrated reaction after receiving an Offensive Player of the Year trophy with the plaque spelling his name incorrectly, incorrectly labeling him a 'Defensive Player of the Year.

' The Seahawks star called it disrespectful on social media, and the league expressed their sincere apology for the mistake, agreeing to send him a new trophy. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, in his third NFL season, had led the league in receiving yards, won a Super Bowl title, and was voted the AP Offensive Player of the Year.

However, the athlete has faced unintentional disrespect, including a mispronunciation of his name by a comedian at the awards show, emphasizing the importance of respect in professional sports

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Disrespect Wesleyan Washington University Connor J. Benintendi Offensive Player Of The Year Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba NFL 2026 2025 Comedian Super Bowl Receiving Yards AP Offensive Player Of The Year Super Bowl Win

 

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