An 18-year-old thief armed with a machete received an 18-month sentence after a drone-assisted police chase in central London ended with his capture on Chelsea Bridge.

Wesley Rodrigues, an 18-year-old offender from east London, has been sentenced to 18 months in a young offender institution after a high-speed pursuit involving a drone, a police motorbike, and a member of the public concluded with his arrest on Chelsea Bridge.

The sentencing occurred at Southwark Crown Court, where Rodrigues pleaded guilty to six counts including theft, dangerous driving, and possession of an offensive weapon. His capture came just 15 minutes after Metropolitan Police drone operators identified him as the suspect responsible for multiple phone snatches in central London.

Drone Deployment and Initial Identification

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On August 22, the Metropolitan Police activated its Drones as First Responder programme after receiving reports of phone thefts across central London. Drone operators based at Hammersmith Police Station detected Rodrigues riding an electric bike in the Piccadilly area at 1.34pm. The drone technology, which can arrive at a scene within two minutes, allowed officers to track the suspect in real-time. Footage captured Rodrigues, wearing a black tracksuit and bright red gloves, snatching a phone near a busy bus stop. The operator witnessed him speeding away on a pavement, weaving between pedestrians, and performing a U-turn to evade detection.

The High-Speed Pursuit and Capture

Once the drone unit directed ground officers to his location, Rodrigues triggered a prolonged chase that stretched from Victoria to Chelsea Bridge. Prosecuting lawyer Natalya Williams described the event as a dangerous course of driving where the suspect mounted pavements and rode at high speed through midday traffic. Body-worn video footage revealed Rodrigues weaving through vehicles and losing a shoe during the escape. An officer on a motorbike eventually knocked Rodrigues off his Sur-Ron electric bike. After falling, Rodrigues threw a machete into the River Thames, but a member of the public tripped him up, allowing police to arrest him at 1.49pm on Chelsea Bridge.

Victim Impact and Extent of Offenses

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The court heard that Rodrigues stole phones at multiple locations, including near Waterloo Bridge, outside Holborn station, on Shaftesbury Avenue, near the National Gallery on Pall Mall East, and on Whitehall. One victim, a type 1 diabetic, suffered tremendous loss because her phone connected her to an Omnipod insulin delivery system and a Dexcom blood sugar monitor. She missed a theatre show costing £200 and spent £50 on taxis attempting to locate her stolen device. Another victim reported feeling fearful, shocked, and traumatized, citing anxiety about the photos stored on her phone and the lasting impact of the incident on her ability to visit large cities.

Court Sentencing and Police Strategy

Judge Nicholas Rimmer imposed an 18-month detention sentence and disqualified Rodrigues from driving for three years and 39 weeks. He cited the shocking nature of the body-worn video footage and the deliberate danger posed to pedestrians. The defense argued that the machete was carried for personal protection and not used against any victims. The Metropolitan Police highlighted that the Drones as First Responder programme has demonstrated higher arrest rates compared to incidents without drone attendance. Although phone thefts fell slightly in 2025 to 61,331 incidents, one phone was still stolen every nine minutes, underscoring the continued need for rapid technological response units.